Celtic are closing in on three new signings as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his squad ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Parkhead side are expected to announce the arrival of winger Luis Palma from Greek side Aris in the next 24 hours after reaching agreement on a £3.5m transfer for the Honduras international.

A move for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo is also nearing completion with reports in Portugal claiming a season-long loan deal is 'practically agreed' for the 21-year-old which will include an option to buy.

An injury crisis in defence has also prompted Celtic to pursue another centre-back before the window closes despite already bringing in Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke this summer. Nawrocki has been ruled out for up to two months along with fellow centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh, leaving Rodgers short of options at the back with out of favour Liam Scales stepping in for the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone last Saturday.

It appears that Celtic may have found the answer in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, with reports claiming that the 26-year-old travelled to Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon to complete a season-long loan switch from Anfield.

Middlesbrough were also keen to land Phillips this summer, who has played 29 times for Liverpool - including Premier League and Champions League appearances - but featured just five times last season. He has previously had loan spells at Bournemouth and Stuttgart.

All three signings are expected to be completed ahead of the transfer deadline meaning the trio could all make their Celtic debuts against Rangers at Ibrox in the first Old Firm showdown of the season on Sunday.

Celtic, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk - a surname synoymous with the Parkhead club. That's because his father is none other than Pierre van Hooijdonk, the prolific Dutchman who spent two-and-a-half years with Celtic in the 1990s, scoring 52 goals in 84 appearances.

Van Hooijdonk jnr has struggled for game-time in Serie A since making his move from NAC Breda in 2021. He has managed just five substitute appearances for his Italian club and spent the past season-and-a-half on loan with Heerenveen in the Eredivisie where he scored 22 goals in 48 appearanes.