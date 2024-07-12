The latest news from the SPFL as Hibs reveal captain and Dons player left out of squad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newell is Hibs' new captain

Joe Newell has been named Hibernian club captain after signing a two-year contract extension. The 31-year-old had a year left on his previous deal and has committed his future to the club until summer 2027.

The former Peterborough and Rotherham midfielder has scored 10 goals in 189 appearances for Hibs since joining in the summer of 2019 and won the club’s player of the year and players’ player of the year awards last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who knows me knows how much Hibs means to me and I am grateful to be able to commit my future to here,” Newell said. “To be named club captain is the biggest honour of my career so far. I was looking at the list of previous Hibs captains and to be added to that list of names and follow in the footsteps of some great players is an absolute privilege and truly means the world to me.”

Newell has already worn the armband on 29 occasions and now succeeds Paul Hanlon as club captain.

SNS Group

No Duk in order

Aberdeen forward Duk will not be part of the squad to face Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup opener on Saturday evening, manager Jimmy Thelin has revealed.

The Cape Verdian's agent has been vocal about a move away from Pittodrie this summer and when asked if the ex-Benfica man would available at Palmerston Park, Thelin said there are "internal issues" surrounding the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara faces up to four months out after suffering a hamstring tear in training. After a slow start to his Dons career, the American midfielder made 40 appearances last season and scored in his final two matches of the season. A club statement read: “The 24-year-old is due to meet a consultant in the coming days but is expected to be out of action for 14-16 weeks.”

New manager Jimmy Thelin said: “We’re clearly all very disappointed for Dante, particularly as he had made such a positive impression during pre-season. He’s an important player for us to lose at such an early stage in our season but he will have the full support of everyone at the club and I’m sure he will come back stronger from this setback.”

SNS Group

Lammers latest

Rangers face making a loss on forward Sam Lammers if they decide to sell the Dutchman this summer.

Lammers joined Rangers from Serie A side Atalanta last summer for a reported fee of £3.5million, but the 27-year-old struggled for form at Ibrox and spent the second half of the year back in his homeland with FC Utrecht, where he impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They and also fellow Eredivisie outfit Twente have been mooted as possible suitors for Lammers, but a fee of £2m is a more realistic incoming, according to Football Insider, with Rangers likely to let him go this window if a suitor can be found.

SNS Group

Celtic's secret game

Ahead of their summer tour of the United States, it has emerged that Celtic will play a "secret" friendly against Burnley this weekend.

The Clarets revealed online on Friday that they will face Brendan Rodgers' team as well as Hearts, although no date, kick-off time or venue has been announced, with the game likely to take place behind closed doors.