Hearts confirm signing

Andres Salazar believes he has taken “a fantastic step forward” after joining Hearts on a season-long loan from Atletico Nacional. The 21-year-old came to prominence in his homeland last year and earned his first and only full international cap to date against Iraq in June 2023. Hearts have been monitoring Salazar for some time and initially suspected he would be out of their reach. However, they were able to strike a deal to sign the Colombian after completing the sale of English left-back Alex Cochrane to Birmingham earlier this summer. The Edinburgh club will have the option to make the transfer permanent if all goes to plan. “I am a strong player in one against ones, and I’m fast too. I like to make good passes, and I have a winning mentality,” Salazar told Hearts’ website. “I’m excited for the opportunity to play. It’s a club with a lot of history, great players, and a fantastic step forward in my career. I’m very happy to be here and know I’ve made a good decision. I am very happy to be part of this great team. For me, it’s a great dream to come and play in the UK.”

Miovski nets Dons record fee

Bojan Miovski has been hailed as “a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen” after the North Macedonia international completed his move to Spanish club Girona on a four-year contract. The Dons have received a club-record transfer fee – reportedly £6.8million – from the side that finished third in LaLiga last term. Miovski joined Aberdeen from Hungarian side MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022 and went on to score 44 goals in 98 appearances. There was interest in the striker’s services from Italian clubs Genoa and Bologna earlier this summer, but he has now finalised a move to Spain where he will get the chance to play Champions League football this term. “Bojan has been a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen and although we are clearly sad to be losing him, we’re also delighted that he has achieved such an exciting move,” chief executive Alan Burrows told the Dons’ website. “He deserves it and we thank him for his significant contribution.”

Celtic reject huge offer

Celtic have reportedly rejected a fifth bid from Atalanta for midfielder Matt O’Riley. According to Sky Sports, the Serie A club's latest offer was £21.5m, plus add-ons, but has been turned down along with previous bids of £14m, £14.3m, £15m and £20m. Atalanta have been leading the chase for the Denmark international throughout the window and it remains to be seen whether they return with a sixth attempt. Brighton have also shown an interest while Southampton have withdrawn from the race after seeing an initial £14m offer rejected. Celtic are believed to be holding out for a club record-equalling £25m for O'Riley, who scored 19 goals with 18 assists for Brendan Rodgers' side last season. The 23-year-old is under contract at Celtic until 2027, with the club knocking back an offer of £20m from Atletico Madrid in January.

Hibs striker Dylan Vente has joined Dutch club PEC Zwolle on loan. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs striker departs

Hibs have allowed Dutch striker Dylan Vente to return to his homeland and join PEC Zwolle on a season-long loan in a bid to get back to his best. The 25-year-old signed for the Hibees on a three-year contract from Roda JC in 2023 and scored eight goals last term before notching a hat-trick away to League Two Elgin in the opening Premier Sports Cup group-stage match of this season last month.However, Vente has struggled to replicate the prolific form that brought him 46 goals in two seasons with Roda, immediately prior to his move to Edinburgh. With Hibs having added four new attackers in recent weeks – including centre-forwards Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kuharevich – it was announced on Thursday that the former Feyenoord player would join Eredivisie side Zwolle. “Dylan is a player that I’ve really enjoyed working with every day because of his professionalism and desire to get better,” manager David Gray told the Hibs website. “He has undoubted quality, but at this moment in time, it just hasn’t quite worked out for Dylan. His move provides an opportunity to go home and hopefully start playing regularly with a smile on his face again. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

Sima to Rangers boost