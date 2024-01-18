Celtic refuse £4m asking price, Ange returns for ex-Celtic target, plus Rangers, Hearts, Hibs latest - rumour mill

Estroil's Tiago Araujo (left) is a reported target for Celtic but the £4m asking price is proving a stumbling block. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Motherwell blow

Arsenal have recalled striker Mika Biereth from his season-long spell at Motherwell with another loan move in the pipeline. Reports have claimed that Sheffield Wednesday want the Denmark Under-21 international. Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “Mika has been recalled. It’s been a difficult one for us over the last 24 hours. It’s a major, major disappointment. “This was a little bit unexpected. The conversation was that Mika would stay here until the end of the season just last week unless something big came on the table for Arsenal that they couldn’t turn down. They believe there’s an opportunity to send him to another club that takes him that step beyond where we are just now.”

Celtic refuse £4m asking price

Estoril's Tiago Araujo is a reported target for Celtic – but the Scottish champions are not prepared to meet his valuation. According to the Daily Record, the Portuguese club have priced the left-back out of a move to Parkhead by demanding a £4m fee that the Parkhead powers-that-be are not prepared to pay. Unless Estoril significantly reduce their asking price, it seems unlikely the 22-year-old will be joining Celtic in the January transfer window.

Ange returns for ex-Celtic target

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be targeting a centre-back he tried and failed to sign for Celtic. Ko Itakura was linked with a move from Manchester City to Celtic when Postecoglou first arrived at Parkhead but opted instead for a loan move to Schalke 04 before joining Borussia Mochengladbach for £4.3m. The 26-year-old is now back on the radar of Postecoglou, who is reportedly looking to take him to Tottenham. According to Sky Germany, the move may not happen until the summer when his reported £13m release clause kicks in.

Three-way battle for Celtic defender

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke now appears to be at the centre of a three-way transfer tussle amid reports of further interest from Serie A. The Swedish centre-back is only six months into a five-year contract at Celtic following his summer arrival from IF Elfsborg, but will be allowed to leave on loan in January after falling out of the first-team picture. Lecce and Genoa have already been linked with Lagerbielke during the window, now the Daily Record state that Hellas Verona have also entered the running.

Doig staying in Italy

Josh Doig looks set to remain in Italy following the collapse of his proposed move to Marseille. The Scotland Under-21 international had agreed terms on move to the Ligue 1 giants and was preparing to travel to France when his current club, Hellas Verona, put the brakes on the deal following a rival offer from Sassuolo. Marseille have since walked away from the deal and Verona are now in talks with their Serie A rivals over a more lucrative £5.1m transfer, plus add-ons. Hibs are due a £1.5m windfall once the transfer of Doig goes through made up of a sell-on fee and payments still due from the original transfer to Verona 18 months ago.

Dundee near EPL signing

Dundee are reportedly closing in on the signing of Everton centre-back Ryan Astley. Sky Sports report that negotations are in the process of being finalised for the 22-year-old to complete a permanent transfer to Dens Park. Astley will move on a free, with Goodison Park club inserting a sell-on clause into deal.

Hearts target Dhanda

Yan Dhanda will only join Hearts this month if the Edinburgh club pay a transfer fee for the midfielder. Ross County manager Derek Adam insists Dhanda will remain in Dingwall until the summer when his contract expires unless the club receives a good offer for the player, with Hearts more likely to wait until the summer to land the Englishman on a free. Adams confirmed: "In this window, we have had no offers for him. We want to keep him, and we will keep him in this transfer window unless someone pays money that we think is acceptable."

Rangers left-back latest

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is in the market for a left-back but one player linked with a move to Ibrox, Benfica's David Jurasek, is set to join Hoffenheim on loan, according to reports in Portugal. Clement has confirmed that he will not allow Ridvan Yilmaz, who is wanted by clubs in Turkey in Italy, to depart the club until he secures a replacement, particularly with Borna Barisic also entering the final six months of his contract. However, it seems unlikely that Czech Republic international Jurasek will be the answer with the player seemingly destined for the Bundesliga. Rangers have also been linked with Twente Enschede’s Gijs Smal and Bristol City's Cameron Pring, as well as Hellas Verona’s Scotland U21 star Josh Doig.

