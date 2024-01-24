Celtic receive O'Riley bid, Rangers star rejects exit offer, Hearts set £2m asking price - rumour mill
Celtic have received an offer for midfielder Matt O'Riley from Atletico Madrid, according to a report. The 22-year-old midfielder has been a star performer for the Scottish champions this season, netting 10 goals and providing 12 assists in 29 appearances. Sky Sports claim that the bid from the La Liga giants is an initial loan move with an obligation to buy. Atletico are one of a number of clubs understood to be pursuing O'Riley including Girona and Inter Milan. Celtic secured O'Riley, a £1.5m signing from MK Dons in 2022, on a new four-year deal last year.
Jota wanted by Hammers
West Ham have been linked with a move for ex-Celtic winger Jota. The Portuguese star left Celtic to join Al-Ittihad in a £25m transfer in the summer but has struggled for regular game-time in Saudi Arabia. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are keen to take him to the Premier League but the deal is proving difficult due to the player's £200,000 a week wages.
Hearts set £2m asking price
Hearts are set to demand a minumum £2m fee for Alex Cochrane amid interest from clubs in England. That is according to the Edinburgh Evening News, who state that Burnley, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs circling the 23-year-old defender as the January transfer deadline approaches. Hearts are keen to keep Cochrane at the club as he has been one of their most influential players since arriving on a permanent transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion in summer 2022 having spent the previous season on loan. Hearts are also eager to complete a loan deal with Charlton Athletic for midfielder Scott Fraser, who watched the 3-2 win over Dundee at Tynecastle Park on Tuesday while they are closing in on securing Kenneth Vargas on a permanent transfer from parent club C.S. Herediano.
Celtic goalkeeper link hijacked
Celtic have been credited with an interest in Elfsborg goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson in the January window but any plans to make a move for the Iceland international appear to have been ended with Brentford reportedly set to sign the 22-year-old. Aston Villa were also linked with Valdimarsson but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Bees have "hijacked" the deal with a €3m transfer agreed between with the Swedish club and a medical booked for Wednesday.
McTominay set for Man Utd deal
Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is set to be offered a contract extension at Manchester United. The 27-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford, though the club have an option to extend that by 12 months. However, according The Sun, United are keen to tie McTominay down to a longer-term contract. He has played 24 times this season and scored six goals. He also ended the Euro 2024 qualification as Scotland's top scorer with seven goals.
Rangers star rejects exit offer
Ridvan Yilmaz has turned down an offer to leave Rangers for Hellas Verona but could still depart Ibrox before the end of the January window. The is according to transfer journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu who told his 1.1m followers on X that the Turkish left-back has rejected the chance to move to Serie A but that negotations are ongoing over a possible return to his homeland with Galatasaray, although no firm offer has yet been made. Yilmaz joined Rangers from Besiktas for a fee in the region of £5m in 2022 and while he is currently enjoying a run in the first-team, Rangers are understood to be willing to sanction the sale of the 22-year-old providing they can source a replacement left-back. Meanwhile, Rangers are closing in on the £4.5m capture of FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande.
Killie sign Liverpool midfielder
Kilmarnock have announced the loan signing of James Balagizi from Liverpool until the end of the season following his early release from Wigan. Balagizi has been with the Anfield club since the age of 10 and has been capped by England all the way through from Under 16s to Under 20s Speaking to the official club website, Balagizi said: “I’m really excited to get the deal done, I am happy with the project at the club and excited to get things going. The manager did well at convincing me to come, hearing the plan that he’s got. Fans can expect an exciting player, I work hard on and off the ball and always look to make things happen.”
