Celtic, Rangers and Hearts Scottish Cup ties picked for TV - Friday night match, Darvel back on box

Four Scottish Cup fifth round ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Darvel have been selected for live TV coverage with matches taking place across four days from Friday to Monday.

Hamilton Accies versus Hearts at New Douglas Park is first up in a match that will kick-off at 7.45pm on Friday, February 10, broadcast live on BBC Scotland. Hamilton shocked Premiership opposition Ross County in the previous round while Hearts overcame derby rivals Hibs at Easter Road.

Subscription channel Viaplay will show both Old Firm sides in action with Celtic hosting St Mirren on Saturday, February 11 at 5.30pm while Rangers welcome Championship side Partick Thistle to Ibrox on Sunday, February 12 at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Darvel have been rewarded for their heroics against Aberdeen with another live BBC Scotland TV slot for their last 16 tie at home to League One outfit Falkirk, which will take place at Recreation Park on Monday, February 13 at 7.45pm with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.