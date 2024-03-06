Celtic, Rangers and Hearts represented as Scotland Under-21 squad named - but one notable absence

Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Under-21 squad for the vital Euro 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan later this month.

After an injury-hit camp in November, Scotland are boosted by the returns of a number of key players with Bristol City's Tommy Conway and SK Sturm Graz's Max Johnston back in the fold along with Josh Doig, who was promoted to Steve Clarke's senior squad in November. Lewis Fiorini – on loan at Charlton from Manchester City – is back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Dundee's Josh Mulligan also involved after missing the last double header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Doak is a notable absentee with the Liverpool youngster continuing his recovery from a knee injury suffered in December. Jeremiah Mullen, another ever-present during this campaign, also misses out after suffering an injury playing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, on loan from Leeds United.

Scotland Under-21 Head Coach Scot Gemmill has named his squad for this month's Euro 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland will host Kazakhstan at the SMiSA Stadium, on Thursday, 21 March, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

After opening their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in Jaen, Scotland bounced back by winning back-to-back matches at Fir Park against Hungary and Malta. They then defeated Belgium 2-0 in Roeselare to record a statement win, before drawing 0-0 in Budapest against Hungary.

Following the test in Paisley, Scotland will then host Belgium and Spain and face Kazakhstan and Malta away later in the year.

In the qualification process, the nine group winners qualify automatically for next year's finals in Slovakia, with the three best runners-ups also qualifying and the other runners-up facing off in play-offs.