Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen have named their squads for their respective European group stages.

Celtic get their Champions League campaign underway away to Feyenoord next week in a group that also includes Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

Brendan Rodgers has named a 25-man squad that had to include at least eight players who were either association-trained or developed through the club's own academy, as per UEFA's homegrown rules.

New signings Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, Paolo Bernardo and Luis Palma have all been included, but fellow summer recruits Marco Tillo, Maik Nawrocki and Kwon Hyeok-kyu miss out. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei has also been excluded.

Celtic Champions League squad: Joe Hart, Scott Bain, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Alexandro Bernabei, Greg Taylor, Stephen Welsh, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, Anthony Ralston, Alistair Johnston, Tomoki Iwata, Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Reo Hatate, Odin Holm, Paulo Bernardo, Yang Hyun-Jun, Luis Palma, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, Hyeongyu Oh, Liel Abada, Mickey Johnston.

Rangers

Rangers kick-off their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad next Thursday in a group that also includes Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague.

Michael Beale has named a 22-man squad for the group stages, three less than the maximum permitted as the Ibrox side do not have enough homegrown players in their squad to name a full 25-man list.

Summer signings Leon Balogun and Kieran Dowell both miss out, as does left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who recently returned from injury. There are places, however, for attackers Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence following their recent return to fitness.

Rangers Europa League squad: Jack Butland, Robby McCrorie, Kieran Wright, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Connor Goldson, Dujon Sterling, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Jose Cifuentes, Nico Raskin, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe, Danilo.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen begin their Europa Conference League campaign away to Eintracht Frankfurt next Thursday in a group that also includes PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

Barry Robson has named 21 players on the list, finding space for all 13 of his summer signings, but there is no place for Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen who continues to be frozen out of the first team picture at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Europa Conference League squad: Kelle Roos, Ross Doohan, Nicky Devlin, Jack Mackenzie, Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann, James McGarry, Rhys Williams, Angus MacDonald, Or Dadia, Slobodan Rubezic, Graeme Shinnie, Jamie McGrath, Leighton Clarkson, Jonny Hayes, Dante Polvara, Shayden Morris, Bojan Miovski, Luis Duk Lopes, Pape Habib Gueye, Ester Sokler.

