Celtic £4m target future addressed, Rangers double exit on cards, Hibs eye new appointment - football news

Celtic £4m target future addressed

Celtic have been linked with Mathias Kvistgaarden for the past two transfer windows but the move could finally happen this summer after Brondby boss Jesper Sorensen admitted a departure could be on the cards. The Danish striker has contributed 10 goals and seven assists to his club's Superliga title bid this season, but has not featured since picking up a knee injury in a 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen at the start of the month. He is unlikely to play again this season and asked whether the £4m Celtic target could have played his last game for the club, Sorensen responsed "with a smile on his face". He told Tipsbladet: "That's a good question. I'd rather not speculate on it. I hope not, but we'll have to see. I don't really have any idea what time will bring."

Rangers double exit on cards

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic continue to be linked with Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, pictured in action for Denmark Under-21s last year. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Trabszonspor are making progress in their bid to sign Rangers duo Borna Barisic and John Lundstram, according to reports in Turkey. The Ibrox pair are out of contract at the end of the season although manager Philippe Clement has previously stated that he hopes to tie Lundstram down to a new contract with further talks planned. Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that negotations to bring in Barisic have already reached a "happy ending" with the Croatia international set to end his six-year stint at Rangers this summer. They also claim that the Super Lig club are trying to reach an "agreement in principle" with Lundstram, suggesting that the 30-year-old Englishman has turned down the initial contract offer made to remain at Ibrox.

Hibs eye new appointment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs are weighing up the appointment of a new technical director this summer, according to a report. The Leith side are undertaking a full review of their footballing operations after Bournemouth owner Bill Foley secured a minority shareholding in the Easter Road club with a £6m investment. Manager Nick Montgomery is under scrutiny with a mandate to improve results between now and the end of the season following the "unacceptable" failure to secure a place in the Premiership's top six. According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the position of director of football Brian McDermott is also under review with club chiefs looking at potential candidates for the new overarching role which would be modelled on the set-up currently in place at Bournemouth. Foley’s Black Knight group have two seats on the board and are looking to protect their investment by exerting real influence on how the football department operates.

Livi set for ‘huge’ overhaul