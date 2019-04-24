Celtic plan to honour Billy McNeill with fitting tribute against Kilmarnock

Celtic are set to ask the SPFL for permission for the entire team to wear the No.5 on their shorts on Saturday against Kilmarnock in tribute to Billy McNeill, the club great and Lisbon Lion, who passed away yesterday.

Chief Executive Peter Lawwell is expected to ask the governing body for special permission to commemorate McNeill with the gesture, the Daily Record reports. McNeill wore the original shorts when Celtic lifted the European Cup in 1967.

Celtic plan to honour former captain Billy McNeill against Kilmarnock. Pic: SNS/Bill Murray

Celtic were in mourning yesterday after the loss of their former captain and manager at the age of 79. Lawwell, in a tribute on the club’s website, said that it was “the saddest of days for the Celtic Family, and also for the wider football world.”

Former team mates and colleagues, as well as players, clubs and supporters from the wider football community paid their respects to the man who lead the first British team to club football’s biggest trophy.

Celtic paid a similar tribute to Jimmy Johnstone in the 2006 League Cup final, with the team wearing No.7 shorts before winning the trophy.

