Celtic penalty queried as Tony Docherty makes box remark - 'I can’t really tell'

Tony Docherty maintained he is only interested in the reaction of his team after Dundee fell to a quick burst of three goals inside 15 second-half minutes at Celtic Park.

The Dens Park manager was still unsure whether the incident that earned Celtic a penalty at a critical juncture of Dundee’s 3-0 defeat was in or outside the box. The visitors were holding the hosts 0-0 at half-time and had passed up a huge chance to score just moments before the interval, when Luke McCowan saw his shot saved at point-blank range by Joe Hart.

“At half-time there’s no well-dones – I thought we had carried out the game-plan excellently,’ said Docherty. “But the message was to keep it tight and I do think it’s a mistake on our part. I don’t think we should be committing to making that tackle (for the penalty). But it took a penalty in the 50th minute to undo us.

“I’m disappointed with it, there will be debate whether it was in or outside the box. I can’t really tell if it’s a definite penalty kick. We won’t be defined by losing at Celtic Park – what we will be defined by is our reaction to it. A lot I was pleased with today. All the goals are preventable, there are things we can do about it, but I need to take the positives.”