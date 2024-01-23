Celtic open Vata talks, Abada suitors named, Rangers spend £4.5m, ex-Hearts SPFL return, Hibs pursue defender - rumour mill
Celtic open Vata talks
Celtic have reportedly opened contract talks with youngster Rocco Vata amid interest from clubs in Italy. The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has held talks with Bologna and Como over a possible move. Vata scored his first senior competitive Celtic goal after coming off the bench in the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle on Sunday. According to Sky Sports, club bosses have now opened talks with representatives of the Ireland Under-21 international over a possible contract extension. Vata is said to have continued to train with the first team this week and is believed to be keen to extend his stay with the Hoops, who his father Rudi also represented in the 1990s.
Rangers star out ’long-term'
Philippe Clement confirmed Abdallah Sima is set to be sidelined “long term” as the Rangers manager waits on the final prognosis of the striker’s injury. The 22-year-old Senegal international, who has scored 15 goals since arriving on loan from Brighton in the summer, was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations with a thigh problem. The Senegal FA confirmed Sima picked up the injury in training and a statement warned he could face a “long period of unavailability.”
Rangers to spend £4.5m on Diomande
Rangers manager Philippe Clement refused to confirm reports that midfielder Mohamed Diomande will be arriving from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. So far in the winter transfer window only Fabio Silva has joined the Ibrox club, the Portuguese attacker coming on loan from Wolves. While Clement expects to add further to his squad, he was tight-lipped about 22-year-old Diomande. He said: “I don’t speak about many rumours because there has been how many, 50 names in the last couple of weeks? If you start to talk about one rumour you need to talk about the other rumours and then I am only busy about that and not making training any more or looking at players or talking to my own players, so I never do that.” According to reports, Rangers will spend £4.5m on the Ivory Coast Under-23 international.
Scotland captain injury boost
Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who has been sidelined with a dislocated shoulder since October, is in the squad as Liverpool look to book their place at Wembley as they head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg away to Fulham with a 2-1 lead. Robertson’s long-awaited return is a big boost for the Anfield side, and for Scotland boss Steve Clarke ahead of the upcoming March internationals as the countdown to Euro 2024 begins. “Robbo is now 13 weeks after surgery and he got clearance to train fully with the team, can make contact as the bone has healed and that’s really cool,” said Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders. “I just met him in the canteen and he said, ‘Pep, I’ve brought my tracksuit with me today’. He only trained once, but he is pushing himself into the squad. Medical team say it’s a coaching decision – so he’s in.”
Abada suitors named
A trio of English Championship clubs who are interested in Celtic winger Liel Abada have been named. The Daily Mail claim that the 22-year-old Israel international is a loan target for West Brom, Southampton and Watford as well as clubs in France and Germany. Abada's future is uncertain with suggestions he may have become unsettled at Celtic following their fans' recent displays of support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the region. Abada has contributed 29 goals and 22 assists in 109 appearances for the Parkhead side.
Ex-Hearts star returns to SPFL
Motherwell have snapped up former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson following his departure from MLS side Colorado Rapids. The 29-year-old, who also spent two years at Bristol Rovers, has signed a deal with the Fir Park club until the end of the season. “Sam has a lot to offer the team,” said Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. “He has good experience here in Scotland but also on his travels. He will add creativity and quality to the team.”
Hibs pursue defender
Hibs announced on Tuesday the loan departures of fringe men Riley Harbottle to Colchester, Max Boruc to Arbroath and Allan Delferriere to Czech side MFK Vyskov, while Emmanuel Johnson left by mutual consent. Manager Nick Montgomery still hopes to replenish his squad with further additions, including a centre-back, after adding attackers Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Rangers. “We were closing to getting a defender in the last few weeks, it was virtually done, then circumstances changed,” he said. “We are pretty light at centre-back, especially with Rocky away. It just leaves us with Paul Hanlon and Will Fish so if there’s an opportunity to bring someone in and they’re the right player, we’ll look to do it.”
Hibs star scores at Asian Cup
Martin Boyle was on target as Australia rounded off their Asian Cup group campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan. The Hibs forward converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a VAR review before Azizbek Turgunboev secured a draw with an equaliser 12 minutes from time. Easter Road team-mate Lewis Miller was named on the bench, but made a late cameo in stoppage time. Hearts duo Kye Rowles and Nathanial Atkinson both started the match, along with St Mirren's Keana Baccus. Celtic winger Marco Tilio, who has made just two substitute appearances for the club since joining from Melbourne City in the summer, was also brought off the bench in added time. The result secured top spot in Group B for the Socceroos, who will now play Iran, United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Indonesia or Japan on Sunday night. Celtic pair Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda will also hope to make the last 16 with Japan who need a win over Indonesia on Wednesday to guarantee progression following their surprise defeat to Iraq.
