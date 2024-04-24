Celtic 'offered' chance to sign Cyriel Dessers' former Serie A teammate as Rangers braced to lose key figure
Celtic have been offered the chance to sign DR Congo international Charles Pickel, according to a report.
The defensive midfielder is currently plying his trade in Serie B with Cremonese who are bidding to return to Serie A at the first time of asking following relegation last season.
Pickel, who was born in Switzerland, played alongside current Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers at the Italian outfit last term having joined the club from Portuguese side Famalicao two years ago. The 26-year-old has 12 caps for DR Congo and was included in the Africa Cup of Nations squad that made it to the semi-finals earlier this year.
According to Football Scotland, Pickel’s name has been put to Celtic after the club put out feelers for a player in his position. The report claims that the approach to Celtic comes amid interest from the English Championship in the shape of Leeds United and Preston North End.
Meanwhile, Rangers academy director Zeb Jacobs is a reported target for Feyenoord. The Belgian arrived at Ibrox three years ago from a similar position at Royal Antwerp in his homeland. He initially joined as Head of Academy Coaching before earning a promotion to his current job title last summer.
According to reports in the Netherlands, he is being headhunted by last season’s Eredivisie champions as a replacement for current academy head Rini Coolen, who is set to depart the Rotterdam club at the end of the current season.
It is claimed that 29-year-old Jacobs has a clause in his Rangers contract which would allow him to leave Ibrox at just one month’s notice if he was to be approached by another club. Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese is seeking a quick appointment and has identified Jacobs as his first-choice candidate.
