Celtic monitor Serie A striker, Rangers accept bid for midfielder, Hibs to raid Bournemouth again - transfer news

Bologna striker Sydney Van Hooijdonk continues to be linked with a move to Celtic. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Aberdeen loan EPL midfielder

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Killian Phillips on loan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old midfielder joins the Dons from Crystal Palace after spending the first half of the season on loan with Wycombe in Sky Bet League One. After beginning his career with Drogheda United, Phillips moved to Palace in January 2022 and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup before going on loan to Shrewsbury last season. Speaking about the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said: “I’m pleased to bring Killian to the club as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time. He’s energetic, hardworking and his strength of character is matched by his technical ability. He’s proven this season already that he’s capable given the number of games he has amassed.”

Jefte to Rangers latest

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are hoping to sign Fluminese left-back Jefte before the end of the January window. The 20-year-old Brazilian is currently on loan at APOEL but they are unable to pursue a permanent transfer due to being one of 11 Cypriot clubs placed under a FIFA embargo. Rangers are hoping to swoop in and have opened talks with both clubs over the prospect of bringing the player to Glasgow this week. According to reports in Cyprus, the transfer fee for Jefte could be as low as £400,000. APOEL president Prodromos Petrides said: "The amount to buy Jefte is not prohibitive, but it can't be done at the moment because of the embargo restrictions we have now. We want to make sure he stays until the summer and hopefully buy him then. The club would love to sign him permanently."

Celtic monitor Serie A striker

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk before the transfer deadline. The 23-year-old Dutchman is said to be seeking a move away from the Serie A club this month due to his lack of first-team minutes. TNT Sports claimed that Van Hooijdonk’s absence from the 2-2 draw away to AC Milan on Saturday was due to an imminent move to Celtic, however Sky Sports claim that no approach has been made for the son of former Hoops striker Pierre but that the Parkhead side have been “monitoring his situation for some time”. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to add a striker and left-back to his squad before the window closes.

Beale targets ex-Celtic player

Sunderland boss Michael Beale is eyeing a move for ex-Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde, according to reports. The former Rangers manager succeeded Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light last month and is looking to bolster his squad for the Championship promotion play-off push. Hjelde left Celtic in 2021 to sign for Leeds United. He has made just three appearances for the Elland Road outfit this term having spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham. The Sun reports that Beale is hoping to secure a loan move for the Norwegian centre-back, who can also play left-back.

Rangers watch Shankland

Rangers scouts watched Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland score his 19th goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen. That is according to The Scottish Sun, who claim that Ibrox representatives visited Tynecastle to cast an eye over the Scotland international as they weigh up a move for the 28-year-old. However, Hearts manager Steven Naismith expects the Premiership's top scorer to remain at Hearts beyond the end of the current transfer window. He said: "I don't expect to lose anybody. There's nobody desperately wanting to leave. I can understand it if they want more football, but we're not planning on being busy."

Hibs to raid Bournemouth again

Hibs are reportedly closing in on a third new signing from Bournemouth. The Easter Road side have already raided the Cherries for midfielders Emiliano Marcondes and Nathan Moriah-Welsh, the former on loan until the end of the season and the latter on a permanent deal. Now defender Owen Bevan could make it a trio of Hibs signings from the EPL side whose chairman, Bill Foley, is close to becoming a major investor in the Edinburgh club. Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is desperate to bolster his defence before the January transfer deadline and Bevan, who spent the first half of the season at Cheltenham Town in England’s League One, looks like providing the answer.

Rangers accept bid for midfielder