Celtic have reportedly launched a bid to sign Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn. (Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images)

Celtic left-back interest cools

Celtic have reportedly stepped back from a possible move for Estoril left-back Tiago Araujo. The 22-year-old was said to have been the subject of an enquiry from Celtic back in November but, acccording Football Scotland, the Scottish champions have not followed up with any further contact since then. Serie A clubs are said to be showing an interest in the Portuguese player, who would command a £4m fee should he depart in the January window.

Celtic make first January signing move

Celtic could be closing in on their first January signing amid reports that they have launched a bid for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn. The Parkhead side are believed to have been tracking the 24-year-old for a number of months and, according to reports, have now entered negotiations with the Austrian club over a £3m move for the former Germany youth international. However, Rapid Vienna sporting director Markus Katzer revealed his club have received more than one offer for the player, stating: "In principle, I don't want to comment on any rumours. But I can confirm that we actually have concrete offers on the table for Nicolas Kuhn, but I don't want to name the interested clubs."

Rangers switch striker targets

Rangers have dropped their interest in Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi. Reports earlier in the week claimed that the Ibrox side were preparing to hold talks with the 30-year-old who was once the subject of a £33m transfer from Marseille to Chelsea. However, the Scotsman understands that the move won't be happening, with Rangers deciding against making what would be an expensive move for a player who is on a reported wage of £60,000 per week at current club Fenerbahce. Rangers will now switch their attention elsewhere with Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland a possible target amid ongoing speculation linking the Scotland striker with a move to Ibrox in January. Fabio Silva has already arrived on loan from Wolves but Rangers are expected to move for another striker in the window.

Dons to lose transfer guru

Aberdeen looks set to lose a key member of their football department amid reports that head of recruitment Jordan Miles is set to joins Leeds in similar role. According to Sky Sports, the move will happen after the January transfer window. Miles joined Aberdeen from West Ham in July last year.

Lagerbielke move stalls

Gustaf Lagerbielke remains a Celtic player for the time being despite reports linking the defender with a loan move to Serie A. Both Lecce and Genoa have been credited with an interest in the Swedish centre-back but are yet to reach an agreement with Celtic over the valuation of the loan fee. It is understood that Lecce in particular remain interested in the 23-year-old but would need the Hoops to lower their asking price.

Carragher's son joins SPFL club

Inverness have signed centre-back James Carragher on loan from Wigan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old is the son of former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. James Carragher joined Wigan from Liverpool in 2017 but has managed only six appearances for the Latics since his debut in August 2021. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Oldham. He will be hoping to help Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness side, who are seventh in the cinch Championship, ease themselves away from the relegation zone and up towards the promotion play-off places in the coming months. Carragher signed his first professional contract with Wigan in August 2021 and he made his debut for them in the EFL Cup against Hull City in September 2021, before signing a new two-year deal with the Latics in April 2023.

