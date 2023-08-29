Benfica's Paulo Bernardo has been linked with a move to Celtic on loan.

A Bola claims that Celtic are in discussions with Benfica over a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who is not part of the Lisbon club’s first-team plans this season. Paulo Bernardo is a Portuguese under-21 internationalist who has come through the youth system at the Estadio da Luz, although he spent last season on loan at Pacos de Ferreira. It is understood that Celtic would face competition for the player, with his future set to be decided “in the coming days”.

A permanent move away from Benfica appears unlikely for Paulo Bernardo, who has a contract until the summer of 2027 and release clause of €100 million. However, manager Roger Schmidt is keen for him to play regular football, which he is not guaranteed presently under his watch. Celtic have done business with Benfica in the past, agreeing a loan deal for Jota that subsequently was converted into a permanent transfer.