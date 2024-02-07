Referee Don Robertson shows Rangers' Dujon Sterling a red card for a tackle on Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic learn price tag for striker

Celtic completed the loan signing of striker Adam Idah from Norwich City on the final day of the January transfer window, but whether the Republic of Ireland international remains at Parkhead beyond the summer remains to be seen. According to reports, the deal that brought Idah to Glasgow does not include an option to buy him permanently, meaning Celtic will not have exclusive first dibs on the 22-year-old at the end of his loan deal. However, should Idah impress in the second half of the season, with Celtic chasing a league and Scottish Cup double, then a permanent move could still be in the offing, particularly after manager Brendan Rodgers revealed he has been a long-term admirer of the player. According to the Irish Mirror, the Hoops would need to pay around £3m to land Idah from the Canaries in the summer.

Morelos set for shock European return

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be set for a shock return to Europe amid reports he is wanted by Turkish side Samsunspor. The 27-year-old signed a new deal with Brazilian side Santos last week after reneogiating his terms following the club’s relegation to the second tier for the first time in their 111-year history. Morelos has yet to score for Santos in an injury-ravaged spell since arriving in September and Samsunspor have reportedly made an offer for a loan deal with an option to buy with the Turkish transfer window remaining open until Friday night. Samsunspor were promoted last season and currently sit two points clear of the drop zone in the Turkish Super Lig.

Pundits agree on Rangers red card

Sky Sports pundits Kenny Miller, Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton reached a unanimous verdict on the red card shown to Rangers midfielder Dujon Sterling near the end of his side's 2-1 victory over Aberdeen on Tuesday. Sterling recieved his marching orders from referee Don Robertson for a lunging tackle on Jack Mackenzie, catching the Dons defender on the top of the foot. Robertson was asked to review his decision by VAR, but stuck with his original call after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor. Reacting to the incident whilst on commentary duty, Miller commented: "That's not a red card. He's slid in, his feet are not high at all. He's maybe caught him on the top of the toe, I don't think that's a straight red card. As he comes in, it's his left foot - it's not high and he catches him on the top of the foot. I don't think that's a red card. I must say I'm surprised - the still pictures can do a disservice."

Boyd and Sutton in the studio both agreed with the former Scotland striker. Sutton stated: "I didn't think it was a red card. Do you know what, fair play to Don. He saw it as a red, he went to the monitor and stuck to his decision. He's under all sorts of pressure at Ibrox. I think it's mistimed, he slips after, but I think it's a yellow card." And former Rangers striker Boyd also felt the decision was harsh, adding: "I agree with Chris. Is there speed there? Maybe. But that's the only box it ticks. Endangering the opponent, no. Chance of playing the ball, yes. It's not high, it's not at the ankle, he's not left the ground. I think it's the wrong decision."

Manager considering his future

Ross County manager Derek Adams cast doubt over his own future after just three months in the role following a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell. County had the chance to close the gap on their hosts at Fir Park but were well beaten and Adams himself admitted Motherwell could have scored more. The Dingwall side are now adrift in the cinch Premiership bottom two and face trips to Rangers and Dundee before hosting Livingston, who are the only team below them. Adams secured seven points from his first three games in charge after replacing the sacked Malky Mackay but have only collected two points from a possible 24 since and exited the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup with a 3-0 home defeat against Partick Thistle. Adams claimed his former club Morecambe were 100 times better than County after losing a late goal against Dundee in his fifth match in charge and launched a scathing attack on the standard of Scottish football. “I’ve come into a situation where, everyone knows what I’ve come into, I have said what I have come into and everyone jumped on it,” he told BBC Scotland. “So maybe give me a bit of time to think things through because I have got to look at the bigger picture here, not just for myself but Ross County Football Club as well, because it’s in a difficult position. “It was in a difficult position when I came in and it still is now.”