The latest transfer rumours and speculation around Celtic and Rangers

Celtic launch £7.6 bid for Euros star

Celtic's pursuit of a new first-choice goalkeeper to replace the retiring Joe Hart has seen them linked with a number of names this summer. Earlier this week, it was reported that Sparta Prague stopper Peter Vindahl Jensen had emerged as the number one target with Celtic preparing a £4m move for the 26-year-old Dane. However, according to reports in Turkey, the Hoops have now reignited their interest in Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic with a £7.6m bid on the table. Celtic were linked with the 29-year-old last summer but Livakovic joined Fenerbahce instead from Dinamo Zagreb. Livakovic is currently with his country at Euro 2024 and played in Croatia's 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday. It is claimed that newly promoted EPL side Ipswich Town are also interested in the 54-times capped shotstopper.

SPFL stand-out on Celtic radar

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Croatia goalkeeper and reported Celtic target Dominik Livakovic in action during the 3-0 defeat to Spain at Euro 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic haven't signed a player from a fellow Scottish club since acquiring David Turnbull from Motherwell for £3m in 2020. However, that could be about to change amid reports that they have placed Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan on their transfer radar. The 26-year-old was a stand-out for Tony Docherty's side last season, scoring 10 goals in 37 appearances as the Dark Blues claimed a top six finish in their first season back in the top flight following promotion from the Championship. The player is now entering the final year of his contract and according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic are monitoring his situation but will face competition from clubs in the English Championship should they decide to make a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers stick or twist dilemma move for key target suffers delay

It is no secret that Rangers are keen to bring Abdallah Sima back to Ibrox after a successful season on loan from Brighton. However, the Ibrox club could be forced to wait until the end of the summer transfer window to find out whether they can do a deal for Senagalese winger. Brighton are currently without a manager following the departure of Roberto De Zebri and, according to Football Insider, the new boss will be given time to assess his squad in pre-season before any decisions are made on outgoing transfers. That will mean any bid to land Sima – who joined Brighton for £7m from Slavia Prague in 2021 – would be delayed until the end of pre-season at the earliest, leaving Rangers boss Philippe Clement with a decision to make over whether to hold out for the 22-year-old or move onto other targets in the wide area. Sima, who has yet to make an appearance for Brighton, scored 16 goals in 39 appearances for Rangers last season but suffered an injury-hit second half of the campaign. He is entering the final year of his Brighton deal and could sign a pre-contract elsewhere in January.

Free agent ticks boxes for Celtic

Rangers could be forced to wait until the end of the summer transfer window to land Abdallah Sima from Brighton. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Celtic have been encouraged to sign Scott McKenna after the Scotland defender became a free agent following his departure from Nottingham Forest. The 27-year-old made 106 appearances for Forest - and was a key part of their promotion-winning Championship side in 2021-22 - before falling out of the first team picture more recently. He spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Copenhagen and is part of Scotland's Euro 2024 squad, making a second half substitute appearance in the 5-1 defeat to Germany in the tournament opener on Friday. Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton reckons McKenna would be a perfect fit for Brendan Rodgers' side. "I think it would be a really good decision for him to go and be part of that Celtic team,” Hutton told Football Insider. “He’s had that experience of being down south, he was out on loan and now he wants to go somewhere and find a home, play regular football and be happy. He’s got a lot of experience at international level as well. He knows what it’s all about. He knows the pressure he’ll be under when it comes to playing for Celtic and it won’t phase him. “He’ll also have the opportunity to win trophies and compete at the highest level in the Champions League campaign. To get him in on a free, Scottish, I think the deal ticks a lot of boxes for Celtic."

Shankland still a Rangers option