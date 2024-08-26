The latest transfer news and speculation around Scotland

Celtic launch bid for 23 y/o

Celtic have submitted an offer to Los Angeles FC for attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. A move for the 23-year-old from Poland was put on hold until after his club's involvement in the MLS Leagues Cup final in the early hours on Monday morning. Negotiations were resumed following LAFC's defeat to Columbus Crew and a formal bid has now been made by Celtic for the former Leeds United player, according to Sky Sports. Celtic are also working on a deal to sign Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed with the Belgian Under-21 international but Celtic will need to up their offer for the 20-year-old after the Bundesliga club rejected their opening £6.5million bid.

Rangers outcast refuses exit

Rangers have suffered a blow in their bid to get Ianis Hagi off the wage bill amid reports that the outcast has turned down an exit offer. The Romania international has been training with the B team after being informed he is not part of manager Philippe Clement's plans. The 25-year-old's first-team exile comes amid claims that he is due a significant pay rise if he makes one more appearance for the Ibrox side. Rangers are relying on player departures in order to free up money for new additions in the final week of the transfer window. However, according to Sky Sports, Hagi has turned down a move to Rapid Bucharest with the midfielder's preference to remain in Glasgow rather than move back to his homeland. Rangers are also hoping to offload fellow outcast Todd Cantwell, who is also training with the B team after submitting a transfer request, while Alex Lowry and Scott Wright could also depart the club in the coming days.

Hibs offer under consideration

Hibs remain in the running to sign Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. The Easter Road side have already had two bids for the Dens Park captain rejected but a third offer in the region of £750,000 is still under considation. A number of clubs are understood to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, with Celtic and Bolton Wanderers among those credited with showing an interest.

Brighton sign ‘special’ O’Riley

Matt O’Riley has joined Brighton from Celtic on a five-year contract. The 23-year-old Denmark midfielder joins Albion for a reported £25million, subject to international clearance. O’Riley featured more than 100 times for the Hoops over two-and-a-half years, scoring 27 goals and helping Celtic win the Scottish Premiership on three occasions. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “He plays a very specialist position. He is very good at occupying and attacking the right space and likes making deep runs, knowing when to attack at the right time. He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent’s penalty area, but he also has a good defensive instinct. That balance makes him special. He is a great character, and has a good ambition to succeed and that’s something which is very important for us.”

