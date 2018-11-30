Celtic latest: Scott Brown set for return but seven out for Betfred Cup final

Scott Brown could make a return to the Celtic starting line-up in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden after the Hoops skipper played the final 13 minutes of the Europa League win over Rosenborg on Thursday.

The 33-year-old had been sidelined since limping off in the first half of the 4-2 win over Hibs in September.

Scott Brown could make a return to the Celtic starting line-up at Hampden on Sunday. Picture: SNS Group

However, the match comes too soon for Brown’s midfield colleague Nir Bitton. The Israeli is in the early stages of his comeback from a knee injury and is unlikely to feature.

Brendan Rodgers is also without Kristoffer Ajer, Daniel Arzani and Eboue Kouassi who are all out injured while Marvin Compper, Jozo Simunovic and Mikey Johnston are also unlikely to feature.

Scott Bain will start in goal after playing in all of the earlier rounds.

Provisional squad: Scott Bain, Mikael Lustig, Jack Hendry, Dedryck Boyata, Filip Benkovic, Kieran Tierney, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown, Youssouf Mulumbu, Scott Sinclair, James Forrest, Jonny Hayes, Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie, Lewis Morgan, Leigh Griffiths, Cristian Gamboa, Craig Gordon.