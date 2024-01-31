Celtic land striker, shock Rangers exit link, Hearts signing imminent, Hibs departure - transfer news

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign striker Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Duk interest

Aberdeen forward Duk has emerged as a target for Spanish side Leganes. The current La Liga 2 leaders are said to have expressed an interest in the 23-year-old, who was left out of the Dons squad for Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie which proved to be manager Barry Robson's final match in charge. According to Sky Sports, a number of clubs are keen on the Cape Verde international, who has netted 23 goals in the 18 months since joining Aberdeen from Benfica.

Celtic land striker

Celtic have reportedly secured the loan signing of Norwich City forward Adam Idah. The 22-year-old, who has 22 senior caps for Republic of Ireland, has made more substitute appearances than starts for the English Championship side this season, scoring eight goals in the process. Idah had been in talks with Verona before Celtic made their approach but the player's preference was to move to Parkhead. The deal was dependant on Norwich securing a replacement but the Canaries have reached an agreement with Bologna to sign striker Sydney van Hooijdonk - a player previously linked with Celtic. It is reported that Idah has agreed to sign on loan until the end of the season and will undergo a medical in London on Wedensday, but no option to buy is included in the deal.

Celtic exit blocked

Celtic have stalled over Gustaf Lagerbielke's move to Italy due to a fresh injury concern involving fellow defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Sweden international Lagerbielke was understood to have been in advanced talks with Lecce over a loan switch but the deal is now in doubt as Celtic weigh up their defensive cover, leaving the Serie A club in limbo as they await a final decision. According to reports, Lecce have set a Wednesday deadline for Celtic to give an answer before they move onto other targets. Lagerbielke has gone public on his desire to complete the move. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the defender said: “Lecce has shown a very strong interest in me. I want to go, play and make a difference. All footballers dream of playing in the big leagues. And I – says the defender – have dreamed of Serie A since I was a child. Many Scandinavian footballers have played in Lecce; this would be an advantage in terms of settling in.”

Turnbull wanted

Soon-to-be out-of-contract Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is wanted by Cardiff City, according to reports. The 24-year-old was a regular starter under Brendan Rodgers at the start of the season, scoring seven goals by mid-November, but he has since become a periphal figure after falling out of favour. The English Championship side are said to be keen to sign the Scotland international before the window shuts with contact established between the two clubs. Turnbull will become a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Jota U-turn

Former Celtic winger Jota is to remain in Saudi Arabia amid reports that his proposed move to West Ham has collapsed. The Al-Ittihad player, who was signed from Celtic for £25m in the summer, had reportedly agreed terms with the Hammers after being excluded from his club's squad list for Saudi Pro League matches. But in a dramatic U-turn, the 24-year-old has been reinstated to the squad by manager Marcelo Gallardo and now looks set to remain with Al-Ittihad for the remainder of the season.

Shock Rangers exit link

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has emerged as a shock target for clubs in Italy. According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the £4.3m summer signing from Cremonese is attracting late January interest from Serie A duo Hellas Verona and Torino. Dessers, who has been a regular starter under Philippe Clement recently, has notched 12 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances for the Ibrox side this season. A surprise exit for the Nigerian international would appear unlikely, however, as Rangers are light in attack due to injuries to Kemar Roofe, Danilo and Abdallah Sima, with Clement keen to strengthen his options rather than weaken ahead of Thursday's 11.30pm transfer deadline. Lens winger Oscar Cortes has reportedly arrived in Glasgow for a medical ahead of completing a loan move from the Ligue 1 club. Rangers are also hoping to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminese but that deal is expected to go to the wire.

Hearts signing imminent

Hearts are now set to complete the delayed signing of Scott Fraser on loan from Charlton Athletic. The proposed move to Tynecastle hit a stumbling block last week when Charlton sacked manager Michael Appleton. That held up matters but Hearts boss Steven Naismith remained hopeful a deal could be done. That now appears to be the case with reports claiming Fraser will join the Tynecastle side before the transfer deadline after an agreement was reached between the two clubs. Meanwhile, Hearts have made Lawrence Shankland a second contract offer on significantly improved terms and set a deadline of Wednesday night for their star striker to accept it. The 28-year-old, who has 18 months left on his current deal, has scored 19 goals for Hearts this season and 46 times in 75 games overall since joining in July 2022. He has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout January but Hearts have consistently said they have received no interest from other clubs.

Hibs departure