Celtic 'interested in Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser' - why move would make sense for all parties

Ryan Fraser is out of the first-team picture at Newcastle United.

Winger Fraser, 29, has not played for the Magpies since October last year and his future at St James Park appears over, with manager Eddie Howe exiling him away from the first-team squad. Newcastle have made the Scotland internationalist available for transfer but on a high wage and with two years to run on his existing contract, opportunities have been limited in terms of a transfer.

However, the Northern Echo is reporting that Celtic are interested Fraser, who has been capped 26 times by his country. He has not played in the domestic Scottish leagues since 2013, when moved from Aberdeen to Bournemouth. Celtic are on the look-out for a new wide player to replace Jota, who was sold to Saudi Arabian Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad earlier this summer for £25million. Newcastle are unlikely to demand a high fee for Fraser given his current situation and he would offer Celtic more options on the flanks.