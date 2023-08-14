All Sections
Celtic 'interested in Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser' - why move would make sense for all parties

Celtic could be set to end Ryan Fraser’s Newcastle United exile, with the Premiership champions linked with a move for the winger.
By Ross McLeish
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST
Ryan Fraser is out of the first-team picture at Newcastle United.
Ryan Fraser is out of the first-team picture at Newcastle United.

Winger Fraser, 29, has not played for the Magpies since October last year and his future at St James Park appears over, with manager Eddie Howe exiling him away from the first-team squad. Newcastle have made the Scotland internationalist available for transfer but on a high wage and with two years to run on his existing contract, opportunities have been limited in terms of a transfer.

However, the Northern Echo is reporting that Celtic are interested Fraser, who has been capped 26 times by his country. He has not played in the domestic Scottish leagues since 2013, when moved from Aberdeen to Bournemouth. Celtic are on the look-out for a new wide player to replace Jota, who was sold to Saudi Arabian Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad earlier this summer for £25million. Newcastle are unlikely to demand a high fee for Fraser given his current situation and he would offer Celtic more options on the flanks.

Celtic have started the domestic season with two victories and speaking after Sunday’s win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie, manager Brendan Rodgers admitted that he wanted to add more fresh faces to his squad ahead of the transfer window closing at the of this month. The Glasgow outfit have already signed Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Yang Hyun-jun, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Marco Tilio and are set to complete a deal for Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who will cost Celtic around the £3million mark

