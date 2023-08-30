Celtic in the Champions League: When is the draw, is it on TV, how to watch, 32 confirmed teams, who could Celtic face

Celtic will be Scotland's sole representatives in Thursday's Champions League draw after Rangers were knocked out of the competition by PSV following a 5-1 humbling in Eindhoven.

Celtic will enter the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The play-off round second leg result condemned Rangers to a 7-3 aggregate defeat and means Michael Beale’s side will now drop into Europa League – the draw for which is made on Friday – where Aberdeen could join them if they beat BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The draw for the Champions League group stages will see Celtic placed among the lowest seeds in pot four, while Rangers are likely to be ranked in pot two for the Europa League, the tournament they reached the final of in 2022 before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Ismael Saibari's double put PSV in the driving seat on the night before James Tavernier offered hope by pulling a goal back only for Rangers to concede instantly to Luuk De Jong with Joey Veerman and an ignominious own goal from Connor Goldson adding to their woes.

Rangers must now pick themselves up for Sunday's first Old Firm showdown of the season against Celtic at Ibrox where they could be without Borna Barisic after the left-back went off injured during the defeat at the Philips Stadion.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the group stages takes place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 5pm BST.

How to watch the draw

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com. The draw will also be broadcast live on subscription TV channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting from 4.45pm.

Which teams have qualifed for the Champions League

Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s play-off round second legs, the 32 teams who have qualfied for the Champions League group stages have now been confirmed as follows:

POT 1

Manchester CitySevillaBarcelonaNapoliBayern MunichParis Saint-GermainBenficaFeyenoord

POT 2

Real MadridManchester UnitedInternazionaleBorussia DortmundAtletico MadridRB LeipzigFC PortoArsenal

POT 3

Shakhtar DonetskFC SalzburgAC MilanBragaPSV EindhovenLazioRed Star BelgradeFC Copenhagen

POT 4

Young BoysReal SociedadGalatasarayCelticNewcastle UnitedUnion BerlinAntwerpLens

When does the group stages start?