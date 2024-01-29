Lens winger Oscar Cortes has reportedly arrived in Scotland to complete his loan move to Rangers. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Howe shuts down Celtic transfer claim

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has rubbished claims that Celtic were interested in left-back Matt Targett. The defender has been out of action since November due to a hamstring injury and has started just three matches this season. Asked by Sky Sports if Celtic had made an enquiry for Targett, Howe shook his head before responding. "No, incorrect, you're way off. Matt is injured and has still got some way to go in his injury. He's also a big part of what we're doing here." Howe then laughed: "I think you're making things up, to be honest!"

Celtic defender nears exit

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is closing in on a loan move to Serie A side Lecce. The 23-year-old Swedish international, who joined the Parkhead side last summer from Elfsborg for a reported £3 million, is no longer part of manager Brendan Rodgers plans having made just two substitute appearances since September. According to Sky Sports, Lecce are close to finalising a loan deal for Lagerbielke with Celtic set to continue paying a portion of the player's wages. The Italians, who sit just above the relegation zone in Serie A, will also have the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Rangers next signing jets in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lens winger Oscar Cortes has reportedly arrived in Scotland to finalise his loan move to Rangers. The 20-year-old Colombia international is set to become the Ibrox club's third new signing of the January window following on from the arrivals of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande. Transfer journalist Adriano Savalli claims that Cortes has already touched down in Glasgow having agreed a deal to spend the rest of the season on loan at Rangers, who will also have the option to purchase the youngster on a permanent transfer in the summer. Cortes joined Lens from Colombian side Millonairos in a £3.8m move six months ago and has contributed one goal and one assist despite managing just 40 minutes of Ligue 1 football.

Celtic hero set for EPL move

Former Celtic winger and treble-winning hero Jota is reportedly on the verge of joining West Ham. The Portuguese playmaker left Celtic in the summer to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in a record £25m transfer. However, the move turned into a nightmare for the former Benfica star after he was excluded from the club's Saudi Pro League squad leaving him eligible to play in cup ties only. West Ham look set to come to his rescue as, according to transfer specialist Santi Aouna, personal terms have been agreed over a January transfer move to the English Premier League. The two clubs are now in negotiations and confidence is high that the deal will be rubber-stamped before Thursday's deadline.

Calvin Ramsay loan move

Calvin Ramsay has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool. The former Aberdeen youngster, who moved to Anfield in a £4.2m transfer two years ago, spent the first half of the season with Preston North End but struggled to make an impact due to a combination of injury and illness. He has now joined the team currently second in League One and could make his debut against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. “I’ve not a played a lot of games recently,” Ramsay said. “My last loan spell didn't really work out but to come to a club like Bolton, challenging to get promotion this year, is a great club for me to be at and continue my development. Hopefully I get as many games as I can and I'm just really looking forward to it. It's a great opportunity now to be here."

Owen Beck set for Dundee return

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is to rejoin Dundee on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports. The 21-year-old was recalled at the start of January due to the Anfield club’s need for defensive cover but the return of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas means Beck will now return to Dens Park. Celtic had shown an interest in taking Beck on loan for the second half of the season but their hopes were dashed when the youngster came off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the win at Bournemouth meaning he cannot play for a third club this season.

Hearts secure playmaker on pre-contract