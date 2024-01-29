Celtic hero set for EPL move, Rangers next signing jets in, Owen Beck and Calvin Ramsay exit Liverpool on loan - transfer news
Howe shuts down Celtic transfer claim
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has rubbished claims that Celtic were interested in left-back Matt Targett. The defender has been out of action since November due to a hamstring injury and has started just three matches this season. Asked by Sky Sports if Celtic had made an enquiry for Targett, Howe shook his head before responding. "No, incorrect, you're way off. Matt is injured and has still got some way to go in his injury. He's also a big part of what we're doing here." Howe then laughed: "I think you're making things up, to be honest!"
Celtic defender nears exit
Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is closing in on a loan move to Serie A side Lecce. The 23-year-old Swedish international, who joined the Parkhead side last summer from Elfsborg for a reported £3 million, is no longer part of manager Brendan Rodgers plans having made just two substitute appearances since September. According to Sky Sports, Lecce are close to finalising a loan deal for Lagerbielke with Celtic set to continue paying a portion of the player's wages. The Italians, who sit just above the relegation zone in Serie A, will also have the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Rangers next signing jets in
Lens winger Oscar Cortes has reportedly arrived in Scotland to finalise his loan move to Rangers. The 20-year-old Colombia international is set to become the Ibrox club's third new signing of the January window following on from the arrivals of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande. Transfer journalist Adriano Savalli claims that Cortes has already touched down in Glasgow having agreed a deal to spend the rest of the season on loan at Rangers, who will also have the option to purchase the youngster on a permanent transfer in the summer. Cortes joined Lens from Colombian side Millonairos in a £3.8m move six months ago and has contributed one goal and one assist despite managing just 40 minutes of Ligue 1 football.
Celtic hero set for EPL move
Former Celtic winger and treble-winning hero Jota is reportedly on the verge of joining West Ham. The Portuguese playmaker left Celtic in the summer to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in a record £25m transfer. However, the move turned into a nightmare for the former Benfica star after he was excluded from the club's Saudi Pro League squad leaving him eligible to play in cup ties only. West Ham look set to come to his rescue as, according to transfer specialist Santi Aouna, personal terms have been agreed over a January transfer move to the English Premier League. The two clubs are now in negotiations and confidence is high that the deal will be rubber-stamped before Thursday's deadline.
Calvin Ramsay loan move
Calvin Ramsay has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool. The former Aberdeen youngster, who moved to Anfield in a £4.2m transfer two years ago, spent the first half of the season with Preston North End but struggled to make an impact due to a combination of injury and illness. He has now joined the team currently second in League One and could make his debut against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. “I’ve not a played a lot of games recently,” Ramsay said. “My last loan spell didn't really work out but to come to a club like Bolton, challenging to get promotion this year, is a great club for me to be at and continue my development. Hopefully I get as many games as I can and I'm just really looking forward to it. It's a great opportunity now to be here."
Owen Beck set for Dundee return
Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is to rejoin Dundee on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports. The 21-year-old was recalled at the start of January due to the Anfield club’s need for defensive cover but the return of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas means Beck will now return to Dens Park. Celtic had shown an interest in taking Beck on loan for the second half of the season but their hopes were dashed when the youngster came off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the win at Bournemouth meaning he cannot play for a third club this season.
Hearts secure playmaker on pre-contract
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda will be playing for Hearts next season after agreeing a pre-contract to join the Tynecastle club in the summer. The 25-year-old’s Staggies deal expires at the end of the current campaign and the Jambos have moved quickly to secure his services. Hearts are exploring the possibility of striking a deal to bring Dhanda to Edinburgh before the transfer window closes this week. That scenario looks unlikely, however, as the Staggies – currently 11th in the cinch Premiership – are keen to keep hold of their playmaker for the remainder of the season to help them fight against relegation. County chief executive Steven Ferguson has been quoted in local media in the Highlands as saying it will take “a spectacular offer” to land the former Swansea player this month.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.