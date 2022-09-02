Celtic, Hearts and Rangers matches moved for TV, Aberdeen v Hibs unusual slot explanation
The SPFL has announced live TV picks for the month of October, while there is an unusual rescheduling for Aberdeen’s match against Hibs in November.
On October 1, Hearts’ home match against Rangers will remain on the Saturday, but will be broadcast live by Sky Sports with a 12.30pm kick-off.
The following week, Celtic’s trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, October 8 will start at 12.30pm, again live on Sky, while Motherwell v Rangers is at noon on Sunday, October 16 after Sky picked it as one of their matches.
On Saturday, October 22, Hearts v Celtic is at 12.30pm and Livingston v Celtic has been pushed back 24 hours and will be played on Sunday, October 30 at noon.
Aberdeen v Hibs, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 5, will now be played on Friday, November 4 with a 7.30pm kick-off at the request of both clubs.
The clubs were in discussion last season about playing an Aberdeen v Hibs match at a different time to try and tap into markets in the US, but The Scotsman understands that the match has been pushed back due to a firework display taking place close to Pittodrie on November 5 on advice from the police. The match will not be on TV.