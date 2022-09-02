Celtic, Hearts and Rangers matches moved for TV, Aberdeen v Hibs unusual slot explanation

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 1, Hearts’ home match against Rangers will remain on the Saturday, but will be broadcast live by Sky Sports with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The following week, Celtic’s trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, October 8 will start at 12.30pm, again live on Sky, while Motherwell v Rangers is at noon on Sunday, October 16 after Sky picked it as one of their matches.

On Saturday, October 22, Hearts v Celtic is at 12.30pm and Livingston v Celtic has been pushed back 24 hours and will be played on Sunday, October 30 at noon.

The latest TV picks for the cinch Premiership have been made.

Aberdeen v Hibs, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 5, will now be played on Friday, November 4 with a 7.30pm kick-off at the request of both clubs.