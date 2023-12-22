Celtic, Hearts and Hibs players called up for Asian Cup squad - with one surprise inclusion
Australia have named six SPFL players in their squad for the upcoming Asian Cup – including one surprise call-up from Celtic.
Hearts duo Nathanial Atkinson and Kye Rowles, Hibs pair Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle, and St Mirren’s Keannu Baccus have been listed in Graham Arnold’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar, which begins next month.
But it is the inclusion of Celtic winger Marco Tilio that has raised eyebrows with the 22-year-old having yet to start a match for the Scottish champions under Brendan Rodgers since completing a £1.5million move from Melbourne City in July.
Tilio has managed just two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, totalling just 27 minutes on the park, but the wide man retains the faith of Socceroos coach Arnold following impressive performances in the A-League last season.
Head coach Arnold explained: “We’ve had to be strategic with some of our selections, considering our Olympic qualification commences in April and have looked to balance the age profile and experience of players across various positions in the squad.
"It's important that we bring energy and intensity to both our preparation and play, it’s something we’ve become renowned for and will be a big part of the group’s success moving forward. I’m excited about the potential within this group and am looking forward to getting into camp in the New Year.”
Three more former SPFL players are included in the squad. namely ex-Dundee United duo Aziz Behich and former Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine. There is disappointment, however, for St Mirren full-back Ryan Strain, who misses out on the tournament after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.
Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and St Mirren will have to do without the services of their players for the duration of Australia's involvement in the Asian Cup. Celtic are also expected to lose Japan duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, as well as South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.
The 2023 Asian Cup runs from January 12 to February 10 with Australia drawn in Group B alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India. They kick off against India in Al Rayyan on January 13, then face Syria in Doha on January 18 before facing Uzbekistan in Al Wakrah on January 23.
