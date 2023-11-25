Celtic may have let more than Motherwell off the hook as their predatory instincts deserted them in the cat and mouse with their visitors.

Their attack-versus-defence 1-1 draw with Stuart Kettlewell’s dogged and defiant side, which revolved around missing the first of two penalties before conceding a 90th-minute equaliser, may see Brendan Rodgers’ team still hold a nine-point lead in the Premiership. Yet, this gives a false impression as Rangers have played two games fewer. And if the Ibrox men win at Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon, then it will be a case of Philippe Clement claiming full points from all league encounters across his first six weeks in Scotland, as his club’s rivals have dribbled away four points in the same period.

A turn of events that would breathe oxygen into the title race, the battle for supremacy will not lack this in the months ahead if Celtic can be smothered of invention when pitted against blanket defending, as Motherwell adopted, and executed impressively. A back five with Calum Butcher sitting in front meant that for all Celtic were able to move their opponents around with quick exchanges of passes, the killer ball and finishing touch to match proved wholly elusive. A misplaced Stephen O’Donnell header that drew a superb leaping save from Liam Kelly was as close as the home side came to snatching a lead in the opening period Celtic dominated.

Motherwell’s rearguard action looked as if it would be undone when the keeper was adjudged to have toppled Oh Hyeon-gyu after he had to react to push as the ball jagged towards him from an inadvertent Bevis Mugabi touch midway through the second 45. But the penalty that resulted – Steven McLean pointing to the spot after being sent to the VAR monitor – allowed Kelly to redeem himself in diving low to his right to thwart Luis Palma, whose mazy, slow-quick-slow run up seemed to be all too clever for the Honduran’s good.

It certainly wasn’t lacking In the 86th minute when David Turnbull expertly rolled into the uncovered left-hand corner of Kelly’s net to seem to ensure no damage would be incurred from Palma’s failed attempt. And then it seem Celtic had been doubly fortunate with the award given – via another VAR screening for McLean – for Butcher’s holding of Mikey Johnston as Liam Scales headed a cross wide. Kettlewell was left “baffled” by the decision in the wake of the referees briefing this week where it was suggested such light contact on a player with no possibility of producing a scoring chance would not necessarily reach the penalty threshold.

Celtic then seemed on course for a win to send them into their Lazio Champions League encounter on Tuesday in the best possible shape. But we should have considered maybe games between the pair are meant to be the stuff of late drama following their Fir Park meeting two months ago settled 2-1 in Celtic’s favour by dint of a 97th-minute winner only 90 seconds after the home team had appeared to have secured a point by equalising a 87th-minute opener.

Motherwell handed their hosts a taste of their own medicine when Jon Obika wasn’t properly marshalled by the Celtic backline as a Blair Spittal corner dipped into the box and the ball grazed off the substitute’s shoulder and drifted into the net.

