Celtic get Nat Phillips boost ahead of Feyenoord tie - probable starting XI and team news

Nat Phillips trained with the Celtic squad ahead of their Champions League opener against Feyenoord.
By Ross McLeish
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
Nat Phillips during a Celtic training session ahead of flying to Rotterdam.Nat Phillips during a Celtic training session ahead of flying to Rotterdam.
Nat Phillips during a Celtic training session ahead of flying to Rotterdam.

The on-loan Liverpool defender saw his debut cut short on Saturday when he rolled his ankle towards the end of the first half against Dundee. Phillips was replaced by Gustaf Lagerbielke at half-time, although he was only scheduled to play an hour in his first appearance since his loan move.

Liam Scales is Brendan Rodgers’ other recognised centre-back option with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki missing through injury. Scales has started each of the last three matches and helped Celtic keep clean sheets against St Johnstone, Rangers and Dundee.

Rodgers’ squad trained at Celtic Park before flying out to the Netherlands on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam.

Probable Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Phillips or Lagerbielke, Scales or Lagerbielke, Taylor; O’Riley, Hatate, McGregor; Yang, Furuhashi, Maeda.

