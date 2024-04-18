Celtic firm favourites but Scottish Premiership title still in Rangers' hands despite Dundee draw
Celtic are now firm favourites to lift a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title after Rangers slipped up again in Dundee on Wednesday night.
A goalless draw at Dens Park has left Philippe Clement’s side three points behind Celtic at the top of the table with just five fixtures remaining as the twice-postponed fixture finally went ahead at the third time of asking.
Rangers had been looking to bounce back from the shock 3-2 defeat away to second bottom Ross County on Sunday but failing to win a third successive league match for the first time in five years has handed the initiative back to Celtic.
The glimmer of hope for the Ibrox men is that the destination of the title is still in their own hands, providing they win all their remaining matches, including the final Glasgow derby of the season at Celtic Park on May 11, and overturn Celtic’s current goal dfference advantage of +5.
If Rangers were to win five from five, assuming Brendan Rodgers’ side win their four other remaining matches, the arch-rivals would finish the season level on points and the title would be decided on goal difference, making the margin of victories crucial during the run-in.
The final Old Firm showdown will have a pivotal bearing on the outcome of the championship – but it could even be decided on the day.
If Rangers fail to win any of their next two matches – away to St Mirren and home to Kilmarnock – then Celtic can wrap up a third successive title with a victory at Parkhead providing they win their two preceding league matches away to Dundee and home to Hearts.
There is now no chance that Rangers could win the title in front of no away fans at Celtic Park as even in the unlikely event that Celtic lose both of their next two leagues games – away to Dundee and home to Hearts – then the most Rangers could hope for with a victory at Parkhead is a six-point advantage with two matches left to play.
It would seem inconvievable for the Ibrox side to drop any more points between now and the end of the season and still win the title although Celtic can afford to draw one match and still remain ahead so long as they win the other four. They could even afford to draw two matches providing one of them is against Rangers.
