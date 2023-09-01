Celtic fend off 'significant interest' to tie down Liel Abada as Brendan Rodgers explains Matt O'Riley situation

Celtic's Liel Abada is pictured after signing a new four-year contract at Celtic Park, on September 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Abada has signed a new four-year deal after netting 29 goals in 105 appearances and winning five major trophies since joining the Hoops from Maccabi Petah Tikva in July 2021. Rodgers told Celtic’s website he was delighted with the news, which follows extended deals for Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi earlier this summer.

“We know there was significant interest in Liel from other clubs so we’re delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic,” Rodgers said. “Already he has made a great contribution to Celtic, delivering some great performances and making a real impact. His energy and ability are real assets to us and his delivery in terms of goals and assists from wide areas has been excellent. He is a fantastic young player and now we hope he can build on what he has achieved so far and develop even further.”

Abada added: “Every time I score for this club is really amazing. To score in Celtic Park is always special and the atmosphere is amazing “Hopefully I can show more this season for everyone and I will try and get better for the team.”