Celtic face Saudi transfer fight, Australian international linked, Rangers target Colombian winger - rumour mill

Celtic face Saudi transfer fight

Celtic could be priced out of a move for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir amid reports Saudi side Al-Ahli have entered the race for his signature. Reports in Turkey claim that the Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson has already made contact with the Turkish club over a possible £7.5m move for the 28-year-old stopper. But fresh reports have now indicated that Al-Alhi have also submitted an enquiry for the Turkish international with their cash-rich status ensuring they could make an offer to the player that would blow the Hoops out of the water. Cakir is one of a number of goalkeepers being linked with Celtic, who are in the market for a replacement for Joe Hart, who is to retire at the end of the season.

Australian international linked

Celtic have been linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, pictured in action for Turkey against Austria last month. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic will sign a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer with Joe Hart set to hang up his gloves at the end of the season. A number of names have been linked with the Parkhead side including Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir, Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Werden Bremen's Michael Zetterer. The latest name to emerge is that of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover. According to FTBL, Celtic are one of several clubs chasing the 26-year-old Australian international with Copenhagen, Rangers and Newcastle United also listed. Glover has made 20 appearances for the EFL Championship side this season but is currently second choice Seny Diang.

Rangers target Colombian winger

