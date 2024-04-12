Celtic face Saudi transfer fight, Australian international linked, Rangers target Colombian winger - rumour mill
Celtic face Saudi transfer fight
Celtic could be priced out of a move for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir amid reports Saudi side Al-Ahli have entered the race for his signature. Reports in Turkey claim that the Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson has already made contact with the Turkish club over a possible £7.5m move for the 28-year-old stopper. But fresh reports have now indicated that Al-Alhi have also submitted an enquiry for the Turkish international with their cash-rich status ensuring they could make an offer to the player that would blow the Hoops out of the water. Cakir is one of a number of goalkeepers being linked with Celtic, who are in the market for a replacement for Joe Hart, who is to retire at the end of the season.
Australian international linked
Celtic will sign a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer with Joe Hart set to hang up his gloves at the end of the season. A number of names have been linked with the Parkhead side including Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir, Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Werden Bremen's Michael Zetterer. The latest name to emerge is that of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover. According to FTBL, Celtic are one of several clubs chasing the 26-year-old Australian international with Copenhagen, Rangers and Newcastle United also listed. Glover has made 20 appearances for the EFL Championship side this season but is currently second choice Seny Diang.
Rangers target Colombian winger
Rangers are reportedly showing an interest in Fluminese winger Jhon Arias. The Colombian international has been scouted by a host of European clubs in recent years after eye catching displays in the Brazilian top flight. The 26-year-old has contributed 33 goals and 36 assists in 155 games for the Copa Libertadores champions since joining the club from Santa Fe in 2021. Reports in Colombia claim tha Rangers are eyeing a move for Arias along with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and a number of Premier League clubs in England. Fluminese are said to value the player aroud the £10m mark which could prove outwith Rangers' range. Journalist Christian Martin said: "Rangers of Scotland would also be one of those interested in a player with good footing, with experience, with speed, with good management of small spaces, with definition and with that technique had had implications for European football."
