Vaesen linked with Celtic

Celtic will need a new goalkeeper this summer following last month’s announcement by current No 1 Joe Hart that he will retire at the end of the season – and one of the first names to be linked with the Parkhead outfit is RKC Waalwijk stopper Etienne Vaesen. Reports in the Netherlands claim that Celtic are interested in the 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Vaesen has spent his whole career with RKC in his homeland and Brabrants Dagblad reports that PSV are also monitoring his situation.

Celtic focus on themselves

RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaesen has been linked with a move to Celtic.

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh says he and his team-mates are not looking for “favours” from anyone else as they look to retain their Premiership title. The defending champions are locked in a title race with Rangers and lead their rivals by a point, although Philippe Clement’s men have a game in hand. Speaking after Celtic’s 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday, Welsh said: “We don’t need favours. All we are thinking about is winning the next game which is Livingston away. Then we go on again and we will see where it takes us. We are in a semi-final against Aberdeen and we are very much looking forward to that when it comes. We are fighting on all fronts and it will take one big push from us.”

Hearts remind themselves of progress

Hearts forward Alan Forrest is refusing to panic after the Jambos suffered a rare defeat at the weekend. Steven Naismith’s men lost 2-1 at Ross County, but still have a ten-point gap over Kilmarnock in third place, who they take on next on March 30. “I don't think we can come away from what we've done,” said Forrest. “What we've done is solid. You don't just become a bad team over one result. We just need to look at it. No game is easy but it is one we fancied to win. We look at it, reassess it but I don't think we can get too down. We still have a gap [in third]. I know Killie won and they are in fourth spot. I don't think we can get too down and make sure we are ready for Killie.”

Hibs keeper ready for action

Hibs back-up goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott says he is ready to take over the No 1 mantle from David Marshall should the veteran keeper leave at the end of the season. Wollacott came on as a half-time sub for Marshall against Livingston due to injury and made two goods saves as Hibs won 3-0. Asked about replacing the former Scotland star, Wollacott replied: “Yeah, I always have that in the back of my mind. “You always have to be ready, and things change very quickly in football – so you have to be ready for anything. If that’s what I’m called to do then, yeah, I’ll be ready for it.”

Lammers on target again