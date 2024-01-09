Celtic door opens for £2.5m target, Rangers braced for unexpected exit, Hearts 'really bad loan' move - rumour mill

Celtic are reportedly interested in Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn. (Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images)

Celtic departure confirmed

Celtic have confirmed the departure of Yose Ideguchi on a permanent transfer to J-League champions Vissel Kobe. The midfielder made just six appearances for the Scottish champions since his arrival from Gamba Osaka in January 2022. He spent last season on loan at Japanese side Avispa Fukuoka and was nominated for the J-League Player of the Year. This led Vissel Kobe, who won the J-League title last year, to make their move with a fee reported to be slightly more than the £850,000 Celtic paid for him 18 months ago. Ideguchi posted a farewell message to Celtic on Instagram which read: "I’ll never forget my memories of Glasgow. Thanks you for all of you. I’m cheering for you from Japan.”

Siegriest move collapses

Celtic's third-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist looks set to remain at Parkhead for the time being following the collapse of a proposed loan move to Sturm Graz. The 31-year-old Swiss stopper was reportedly close to joining the Austrian club and secure much-needed game-time after making just two League Cup appearances for Celtic since completing a move from Dundee United in 2022. But, according to the Daily Record, those plans have been scuppered, with Sturm Graz decided to turn their attentions to Liverpool’s Vitezlav Jaros instead.

Hearts 'really bad loan' move

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney has claimed that Steven Humphrys and Jordan Jones endured "really bad loans" at Hearts and Kilmarnock season. Maloney, who was sacked by Hibs last year after just three months in charge, was speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Monday night. Addressing his team selection, he told ITV: "We do have talent in the final third. We've got [Martial] Godo on loan from Fulham. And the two players, Humphrys and Jones, they had really bad loans last year and they've come back like new players." Humphrys scored five times for Hearts last season including an incredible strike from inside his own half, a derby strike against Hibs and a goal away to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League, while Jones made just three goal contributions in 27 appearances on his return to Rugby Park. The duo returned to the DW Stadium in the summer and have become key players under Maloney this season.

Rangers braced for unexpected exit

Rangers could yet lose Cyriel Dessers to the Africa Cup of Nations amid reports that he has been placed on standby for a possible late call-up to the Nigeria squad. The Ibrox side appeared to have avoided the prospect of losing Dessers after he was left out of Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro's final selection despite being named in the original preliminary squad. However, an injury to Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface has ruled him out of the tournament and while Nice striker Terem Moffi is the preferred first-choice replacement, since the French side are under no obligation to release their player due to the request coming after the official deadline, Nigeria could yet turn to the Dessers with reports in Africa stating the Rangers striker is next in line to go to the tournament if Nice don't allow Moffi to go.

Celtic door opens for £2.5m target

Nicolas Kuhn could be closing in on a move to Celtic after a change of tune from Rapid Vienna. Initial reports suggested the Austrian Bundesliga outfit were not prepared to sell the German-born winger in January with sporting director Markus Katzer stating: "I assume that everyone will be with us in the second half of the season. I haven't heard anything to the contrary." However, he has now conceded that Rapid will listen to offers for the player amid reports of interest from Celtic and a possible £2.5m bid for the 24-year-old former Bayern Munich youth. Speaking to Sky Sports, Katzer admitted: "Every player has his price. If the offer is right, of course you have to deal with it."

Doubts over Lagerbielke move

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has emerged as a target for Serie A side Lecce but the Italians may struggle to finance a loan move for the Sweden international. Lagerbielke is only six months into a five-year deal at Celtic following his £3m summer move from Elfsborg, but will be allowed to leave in January having found first-team opportunities hard to come by. He has made just two substitute appearance since September, coming off the bench to net the winner against Feyenoord in the Champions League before appearing for the final 27 minutes of the 3-0 win over St Mirren on January 2. Lecce could be set to offer the 23-year-old a Parkhead escape route but, according to Corrier dello Sport, the club have concerns about being able to meet Celtic's financial demands for a loan move.

