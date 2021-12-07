Celtic could make £10m loan permanent, Rangers star fulfils promise, Sutton Ibrox block 'unbecoming', Hearts' Halkett wanted : SPFL Premiership rumour mill

January is a little over three weeks way and that means the start of trading, deals and signings – but not only that, the time-frame means the speculation season is well and truly upon us.

Rumour, gossip and transfer talk is well underway with the market beginning to move shortly and Scottish clubs are already in the thick of it which English clubs suggested as potential venues for Premiership players and the managers aren’t finished yet.

As more movement on the merry go round down south took place last night there could still be a domino effect that trails north into the cinch… and further down the SPFL pyramis there is also managerial news too.

Of course, there’s many more stories making the headlines in and around Scotland - not just in the wheeling and dealing.

Here is a look around the headlines, as well as the gossip and rumours making the news on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

1. Cam on down Celtic won't sign Cameron Carter-Vickers in January on a £10m permanent deal - but journalist Peter O'Rourke says a summer swoop for the on-loan Spurs defender is a possibility (GiveMeSport) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Keen on Craig Heart's Craig Halkett has attracted interest from England - as well as defensive partner John Souttar. Bristol City and Swansea are said to be monitoring the former Livingston defender (Football Insider) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 01: Rangers Joe Aribo in action during the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie on August 01, 2020, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) Joe Aribo is now fulfilling the promise he made to ex-Rangers striker Marcus Gayle, the former Wimbledon striker has revealed (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Listed Callum Davidson is believed to be on the managerial shortlist of former club Preston North End following the departure of Frankie McAvoy last night. The St Johnstone bos landed a cup double last term in his first season as manager. (Perthshire Advertiser) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales