Steven Alzate (left), who has been linked to Rangers, in action for Colombia against Mexico in September 2022. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

We talk you through some of the main transfer stories this Thursday morning across Scottish football …

Motherwell sell Wilkinson

Motherwell have sold Conor Wilkinson to Colchester just six months after signing the striker on a two-year deal. The 28-year-old, who scored four goals in 19 appearances this season, has signed a deal with the English League Two until 2025 and moves for an undisclosed fee. Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell told the club's website: "Conor has been given the opportunity for more game time and a move closer to home. We had a very good discussion during the negotiations and we both thought it best that this move should go ahead. Although only joining us in the summer, I do believe Conor brought something to the table in his time at Motherwell, and wish him the very best for the rest of his career."

Rangers boost in bid for Doig

Rangers could land Josh Doig for less than the £5.5m fee quoted amid reports that Hellas Verona are ready to 'compromise' on his transfer fee. The former Hibs left-back has emerged as a target for the Ibrox club but the Serie A club's initial asking price was said to be a potential stumbling block. However, according to Tutto Mercato, Verona are facing 'ecomonic difficulties' and could be prepared to accept a lower bid, opening the door for Rangers to make a January approach, with Torino also said to have firm interest in the Scotland Under-21 international. Other reports in Italy this week have claimed that Verona are also interested in current Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, paving the way for a possible swap deal.

Celtic 'consider' Shankland as EPL defender linked

The Lawrence Shankland rumour mill is already in overdrive amid links to Rangers. Now Celtic have been credited with showing an interest in the prolific Hearts striker following his 19-goal campaign for club and country thus far. According to HITC, Celtic are now considering a January move for the 28-year-old who also bagged 28 goals for the Jambos last term. The report also lists Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Sheffied United, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull as interested parties. Another player linked to Celtic is Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna – a previous target for Brendan Rodgers during his first stint in Parkhead. The 27-year-old is no longer a first-team regular with the English Premier League outfit, making just five appearances this season, and is expected to depart in January ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Rangers face Sima 'stumbling block'

Rangers could struggle to sign Brighton loan star Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal due to the potential transfer fee involved. Former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton reckons the Seagulls will demand top dollar for the Senegalese forward, who has impressed on loan at Rangers this season with 15 goals to date. He has been called up for international duty for the Africa Nations Cup and Rangers are keen to keep the forward beyond his season-long loan deal. Brighton paid £7m when the signed Sima from Slavia Prague two years ago and any attempt to make a profit on the player could be a stumbling block towards a permanent move to Glasgow, reckons Hutton. He told Football Insider: “I think if the price is right, they’ll get him. I’ll be very surprised if Rangers pay between £10-15million on one player. I can’t see that happening, only if they get him for a price that they’re happy with. We’ve seen them spend huge fees in the past like when they paid £7million for Ryan Kent. These types of fees they have done sometimes, but anything above that I can’t see."

Rangers linked to Colombia star

Rangers have reportedly held discussions with Brighton about a possible January move for Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate. The 25-year-old is currently in his second season on loan at Standard Liege, but according to Belgian outlet DH les Sports, his parent club are prepared to recall the player if they can sell him in the January window. They claim the seven-times capped international has been offfered to numerous clubs in order to make a sale before his contract expires in the summer, with Rangers manager Philippe Clement among the interested parties. Alzate made 43 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League before falling out of the first team picture and moving to Liege on loan, where he has remained for the past 18 months.

Ex-Hearts duo 'waived' by MLS side