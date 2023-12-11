Match referee Halil Umut Meler was assaulted following the Turkish Super Lig clash between Ankaragucu vs. Rizespor in Ankara, Turkey, on 12 December 2023. At the end of the match, Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca (centre) punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face. The referee fell to the ground and was kicked by people entering the field. Photo by Abdurrahman Antakyali/Depo Photos via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14253645d)

A top UEFA referee has been punched in the face by a club president in shocking scenes following a match in Turkey's Super Lig.

Halil Umut Meler was knocked to the ground by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, who sprinted onto the pitch after his team conceded a 97th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Meler also appeared to be kicked in the head as he lay on the ground amid chaotic scenes as players and club officials rushed towards the area.

Koca was taken to hospital for treatment but is set to be detained by Turkish police following the incident with others also arrested for their part in the fracas.

Turkish football bosses have responded by suspending all league matches until further notice. “The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” Turkish FA [TFF] chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told a news conference.

"Football matches are not a war. There is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility. [Ankaragucu] and its managers will be punished most severely.”

Turkey president, Recep Erdogan, has strongly criticised the assault, stating: "I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Çaykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Halil Umut Meler shows a yellow card to Yang Hyun-Jun of Celtic during the Champions League match against Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on November 28. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

Home club MKE Ankaragucu said they were "saddened" by the events, adding: "We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Çaykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."

Caykur Rizespor sent a message of support to referee Meler, stating: "We strongly condemn the undesirable events that occurred after the Ankaragucu match we played today. We convey our wishes to the entire referee community, especially the referee of the match, Halil Umut Meler, to get well soon."

Meler, 37, is one of Turkey's top referees and officiates international games for Fifa. He is also on Uefa's elite referee list and his most recent European assignment was Celtic's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lazio in Rome a fortnight ago, during which he showed seven yellow cards.