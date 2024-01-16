Celtic braced for CCV bids, Rangers suffer major new injury blow, Old Firm ticket latest - football news

Celti defender Cameron Carter Vickers is a reported target for three English Premier League clubs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic braced for CCV bids

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been a hugely impressive performer for Celtic since his move from Tottenham Hostpur, initially on a season-long loan, in 2021. Now, according to a report, a trio of clubs are looking at potentially taking the 26-year-old defender back to the English Premier League. The Daily Record claim that the US international is being tracked by West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford and that Celtic are 'bracing themselves for a bid'. Carter-Vickers is under contract until 2027 and Celtic would demand a fee well in excess of the £6m they paid to sign the centre-back on a permanent transfer 18 months ago.

Celtic keen on Beck move

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are hoping to sign Liverpool defender Owen Beck on loan before the end of the January window, according to Football Scotland. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive first half of the season on loan at Dundee and caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers, who is in the market for a left-back to provide competition and cover for Greg Taylor. However, any move back north of the border will depend on Liverpool's injury situation with Beck having been recalled from his spell at Dens Park in order to provide first-team cover for injured left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Celtic may have to wait until nearer the end of the window to get a firm answer on a loan move for Beck.

Rangers suffer new injury blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippe Clement has had numerous injuries to contend with since taking charge of Rangers and the curse has struck again with midfielder Kieran Dowell set to be sidelined for an extended period after twisting his leg during the club's winter training camp in Spain. Dowell has only recently started to feature under the Belgian having spent much of the season so far on the treatment table. Clement confirmed the news in an interview with Rangers TV ahead of the midweek friendly against Copenhagen at Ibrox. He said: "Kieran was really unlucky that he stuck in the grass on a bad pitch in La Manga. So he'll be out quite a long time normally. We need to make a good assessment around that. But he won't be back in the next couple of weeks, that's for sure." Dujon Sterling has also picked up an injury but is expected to recover quickly. Clement added: "Dujon just got a knock in a duel and he was not fit for today, but I expect him back at the end of the week."

Old Firm ticket latest