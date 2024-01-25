Celtic bidding war, Rangers 'wrong rumours', new Hearts deal, Hibs exit on cards - transfer news

Hibs exit on cards

Jimmy Jeggo could be on his way out of Hibs amid reports that he is set to return to Australia. The 31-year-old is out of favour at Easter Road with the arrival of Luke Amos set to push the Socceroo further down the pecking order. A move back to Australia to sign for Melbourne City could be on the cards, according to FTBL, with Hibs prepared to allow the midfielder to leave with just six months left on his contract.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has signed a new contract. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement has claimed that Rangers have been at the centre of “wrong rumours” during the January transfer window. The Ibrox club have been linked with a number of players including FC Twente left-back Gijs Smal, Vitesse winger Million Manhoef and Luca Langoni of Boca Juniors among others. Fabio Silva has already arrived on loan from Wolves while Mohamed Diomande is on the verge of completing a £4.5million move from FC Nordsjælland. Asked to speak about potential incomings and outgoings in the final week of the window, Clement said: “There are a lot of rumours, I have to say a lot of wrong rumours, much more wrong than right, but I cannot go into detail because then I'm talking all the time about rumours and I prefer to talk about football and working with the players to make them better."

Aberdeen departure confirmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has completed a loan move to Dutch second division side FC Emmen. The 22-year-old has has yet to feature under Barry Robson this season having fallen completely out of the first-team picture at Pittodrie. Aberdeen confirmed: "Vicente Besuijen has joined Eerste Divisie side FC Emmen on loan for the remainder of the season. Everyone at AFC wishes Vinny all the best during his time with FC Emmen."

New Hearts deal

Craig Halkett has become the latest Hearts star to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract. The defender has penned a new deal which will keep him at Tynecastle Park until the summer of 2026. Halkett has recently returned from long-term injury and is working towards full fitness. “It’s another bit of really positive news that Halks has signed a new contract to stay at the club,” said manager Steven Naismith. “Aside from his obvious ability, he’s a leader and well-respected inside the dressing room. He had a torrid time of it last season with injuries and you could see that his presence on the pitch was missed as the team went through a tough period.”

Celtic bidding war

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is set to be the subject of a transfer bidding war in the final week of the January window. That is according to the Daily Mail, who claim that several Premier League clubs in England are preparing to follow Atletico Madrid in submitting a bid for the 23-year-old. The La Liga side reportedly lodged a £20m loan-to-buy offer on Wednesday which Celtic are expected to reject but other clubs are now preparing to test the Scottish champions’ resolve. O’Riley has been in exceptional form for Celtic this season, scoring 10 goals and 12 assists in 29 appearances including impressive displays in the Champions League. Celtic are in a strong position with the Danish international contracted until 2027. A fee in excess of the club record £25m banked for the sale of Jota to Al-Ittihad last summer would likely to be required for Celtic to be tempted into selling their star man in the current window.

Jephcott leaves Saints

Luke Jephcott has ended a disappointing spell at St Johnstone to join Sky Bet League Two side Newport, the cinch Premiership club have announced. The former Plymouth striker did not score in 11 appearances for Saints. The 23-year-old only got seven minutes of action after Craig Levein took over as the Perth club’s manager.

Dundee loan departure