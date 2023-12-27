Dundee left-back Owen Beck tangles with Celtic's Matt O'Riley during the Boxing Day clash at Dens Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic and Rangers urged to sign SPFL star

Celtic and Rangers should both be looking to sign Dundee left-back Owen Beck. That is according to pundit Kenny Miller, who has been hugely impressed with the on-loan Liverpool youngster this season. The Wales Under-21 international has made 19 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring two goals, and is due to return to Anfield in the summer. Miller, the former Celtic and Rangers striker, said: "In the games that I’ve seen [Beck] this year, he’s been absolutely outstanding. This goes again to show the loans and opportunities that can be presented, from the big clubs in England up to Scotland to play. I would expect, for me, maybe the big two up here [Rangers and Celtic] to be having a look at this player. Both of them could do with a player in that area of the pitch and he’s been outstanding."

Van Veen to Rangers rumour

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are mixed reports over the prospect of Rangers making a move for Kevin van Veen in the January transfer window. The former Motherwell striker has failed to settle at new club Groningen since making a £500,000 move from Fir Park in the summer and is now said to be seeking a return to Scotland where his partner and new-born child are based. Dutch newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden has claimed that Rangers have made contact with the player's agent over the possibility of a move to Ibrox, but reports in the Scottish press suggest the rumour is wide of the mark. Rangers are expected to strengthen the striking department in January and have been linked with a move for Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland (see below). Van Veen, who is 32, netted 29 goals in a record-breaking campaign for Motherwell last season but has scored just five times in the Dutch second tier this term.

English suitors to rival Celtic for Miovski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have been linked with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, but could face competition from English Championsip side Southampton. According to reports, the Premier League promotion hopefuls are weighing up a January move for the North Macedonia international, who has been a huge hit at Pittodrie since joining from MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022. Miovski has scored 32 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons, including four in this season's European campaign. The 24-year-old is well known to Saints' head of recruitment Darren Mowbray - he was the man who identified him for Aberdeen while in a similar role at Pittodrie prior to his move to St Mary's earlier this year. Southampton are said to be keen to sign a frontman during the January window after Scotland international Ross Stewart was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Shankland addresses Rangers talk