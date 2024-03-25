Aberdeen new boss imminent

Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on the appointment of a new permanent manager. The Dons hierarchy are now choosing between three candidates and hope to have their new boss in for Saturday’s crunch cinch Premiership match against fellow league strugglers Ross County at Pittodrie. Aberdeen, who have been managerless since interim appointment Neil Warnock left more than two weeks ago, are currently ninth in the top flight, just three points ahead of County in 11th place. A host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Neil Lennon, Jimmy Thelin, Michael O’Nell and Zeljko Sopic.

Hearts loanee scores stunning goal

Hearts loanee Dexter Lembikisa scored a stunning striker from distance for his country Jamaica as they defeated Panama 1-0 at home in a Nations League match. The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Wolves, fired home an unstoppable strike just before half time to give the Reggae Boyz the lead in Arlington, Texas. Lembikisa was later booked but the Jamaicans held on for the victory.

New deal for McTominay

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is set to be offered a new three-year contract, according to reports. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move to West Ham in January but it is now being claimed that he will be handed a bumper contract to keep him at Old Trafford, where he has chipped in with a number of important goals this season.

Horn leaves Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose have parted company with long-serving manager Robbie Horn. The Midlothian outfit currently sit third bottom of League Two, just two points away from safety, and a decision was made to sever ties in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Dumbarton. Horn had been in charge of the New Dundas Park side for 1,963 days and guided them from the Lowland League to promotion.

