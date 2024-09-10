New owner reveals move to reduce Old Firm numbers

St Johnstone have become the latest Scottish Premiership club to announce a reduction in ticket allocations for visiting Celtic and Rangers supporters.

The Perth club have traditionally allowed for 4,500 away spectators when either of the Old Firm visit McDiarmid Park while moving their own supporters from the East Stand in order to accommodate them.

However, new Saints owner Adam Webb, the American businessman who completed his takeover in July, has confirmed the Glasgow clubs will will be given reduced numbers moving forward.

Celtic and Rangers fans will now be limited to the Ormond and North stands, with a disabled section also open in the Geoff Brown Stand, with the East Stand now exclusively reserved for home supporters. It follows similar moves from Hearts, Hibs and St Mirren, who have all reduced Old Firm allocations over the past year.

Webb revealed the decision in an open letter where he pleaded with Saints fans to back the move by turning out in force as he aims to turn their home stadium into a "fortress".

He wrote: "Dear Saints fans, I wanted to take this opportunity to communicate directly with you about the important matters of matchday attendance and our plans moving forward for matches against Celtic and Rangers.

"Your unwavering support as part of our loyal fan base is the cornerstone of our success. With that in mind, I want to emphasise our commitment to making McDiarmid Park a true fortress for our team, particularly when hosting Celtic or Rangers. Historically, we have sometimes allocated the East Stand to visiting supporters and moved supporters to the Geoff Brown Stand. We have also allotted more seats than necessary in the Geoff Brown Stand to opposing fans. Under our new policies, to be announced later this week, opposing fans will be limited to the Ormond and North stands and one section of the Geoff Brown Stand which is legally required to accommodate disabled seating.

"For this initiative to be successful, we need you - our dedicated fans - to turn out in force. We understand that this requires a collective effort, and we are committed to making it as convenient as possible for you to attend. We are putting extra provisions and planning in place to enhance your matchday experience, including improvements in accessibility, safety, parking, and stadium services.

"Finally, in light of some recent unsavoury incidents both home and away, we have reviewed and updated our terms and conditions for accessing McDiarmid Park on matchdays. These updated guidelines are designed to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone. The new terms and conditions will be made available later this week. We encourage all fans to familiarise themselves with these changes. We value your input and are keen to ensure that any decisions we make are reflective of your needs and concerns. To this end, we will be gathering feedback through a working group, which will include fans and representatives from the club and the police. Your voice matters, and we encourage you to engage with this process to help us shape the future of our matchday experience.