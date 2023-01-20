Celtic and Rangers set for transfer frenzy as rivals close in on January targets

Both Celtic and Rangers are expected to strengthen in the coming days, with players also expected to depart both clubs before the January transfer window closes.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is on the verge of securing his first signing since taking over at Ibrox with an agreement reportedly reached with Norwich City for the transfer of midfielder Todd Cantwell. Beale is also keen to add Belgium Under-21 international Nicolas Raskin, a midfielder who is out of contract at Standard Liege in the summer, confirming: “Another good player to be fair. A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liege. He missed the first game against Rangers that night when Kemar Roofe scored that amazing goal but he played in the second leg. He is obviously out of contract in the summer and is attracting a lot of attention. There is an interest from us but I am sure there is from a number of clubs.”

Rangers have also been linked with Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, although their head coach, Russell Martin, claimed that the Ibrox club had failed with a bid. "There is not a stand-off," Beale insisted. "We are doing the business in private and in South Wales they have obviously spoken about it. So we don’t want to add to that because the boy has gone back there from a loan and could be in their squad this weekend, so if he is in their squad he is their player.”

Beale refused to discuss the Cantwell deal directly but admitted there would be no new arrivals before Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at St Johnstone. “I would say we are very close on one or two bits but I don’t want to elaborate more on what I said the other day. Nothing will be announced before this game.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale (left) and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou are closing in on January transfer targets. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic, meanwhile, have already added three new faces and are reportedly closing in on the capture of South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu of Suwon Bluewings, having also shown an interest in his international colleague Cho Gue-sung. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to leave Glasgow, having been linked with the likes of Sampdoria and Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, while Josip Juranovic has also been the subject of transfer speculation.

“At the moment, progress on incomings and outgoings but nothing confirmed yet," stated Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of welcoming Morton on Saturday in the cip. "Obviously we are getting to the tail end of the window and I expect progress over the next few days.”

When asked if striker Giakoumakis will still be a Celtic player by the end of January, Postecoglou added: “Until I know or hear otherwise, I expect them all to be Celtic players but there has been progress with all those kinds of issues. I guess over the next few days we will see how it all plays out.”