Celtic and Rangers respond to SPFL charge as Old Firm duo make stance clear

Clubs issue statements following notice of complaint

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have responded after being charged by the Scottish Professional Football League for the "irresponsible" actions of supporters at the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Both clubs, along with Motherwell, were found to be in breach of SPFL rules after their fans let off illegal pyrotechnic displays before the Celtic v Aberdeen and Motherwell v Rangers clashes at Hampden last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games were subject to kick-off delays due to poor visibility caused by smoke and the three clubs will now face a disciplinary hearing after being issued with notices of complaint by the governing body. The SPFL is now working closely with both Celtic and Rangers in a bid to avoid a repeat situation at the upcoming Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday, December 15.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell addressed the pyro issue at the recent agm, revealing the club had been fined €137,000 by UEFA since the start of last season for incidents in European matches and describing the behaviour of supporters in relation to the matter as "totally unacceptable".

Rangers fans let off pyrotechnics which caused a delay to kick-off due to poor visibility ahead of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Motherwell at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

In an statement given to CeltsAreHere in response to the SPFL charge, a club spokesperson said: "Celtic Football Club notes the decision taken by the SPFL to commence disciplinary proceedings against three clubs following the semi-finals, and we will present Celtic’s position at the relevant hearing.

“The Club has been very clear in our opposition to the unauthorised use of fireworks and pyrotechnics at matches, with their use representing a risk to supporter safety and enjoyment, and, now, to the match and match preparations. The Club will continue its efforts to seek to manage this concerning issue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have also issued previous warnings to supporters over the use of pyrotechnics with interim chairman John Gilligan calling for a stop to the displays after the club was fined £28,000 by UEFA for incidents in Europa League matches against Malmo and Lyon.

A Rangers spokesperson told The Sun: "Rangers FC has been charged by the SPFL following the use of pyrotechnics at the Premier Sports Cup semi-final with Motherwell on November 3.