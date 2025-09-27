Celtic and Rangers matches set for away fan lock-out after violence erupts at Europa League clash

Visiting supporters set to be banned from Celtic Park and Ibrox

There is set to be no away fans at upcoming Europa League matches involving Celtic and Rangers with UEFA preparing to crack down on fan violence which erupted this week.

The match between Nice and Roma was marred by riots which took place in the French city the night before the match with 102 alleged Roma ultras arrested and items such iron bars, knives, hammers, and sticks confiscated.

Eighty-nine were released while 13 were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Nice court on November 26 on charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Nice supporters light flares ahead of their Europa League match against Roma at the Allianz Riviera Stadium. | AFP via Getty Images

Both Old Firm clubs are set to welcome Roma to Glasgow in the competition with the Italian outfit due at Ibrox Stadium on November 6 and at Celtic Park on December 11.

However, the Serie A side are set to be banned from having away fans at both games with a report by Corriere dello Sport suggesting that the Giallorossi have accepted they will be refused tickets for their three remaining away matches in the Europa League against Rangers, Celtic and Panathinaikos.

Roma was already under observation by European football's governing body for similar incidents in Budapest in 2023 and Bilbao last season. Their fans were also handed a three-match domestic away ban by the Italian FA in April after violent clashes before the derby with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

