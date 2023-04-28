Celtic and Rangers likely starting XIs emerge as injured players return for Hampden showdown

Celtic and Rangers have both been boosted by the return of key players from injury ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final showdown at Hampden.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou insists he has already felt the benefits after midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada shook off injuries to return to training this week after missing recent matches.

On their likely comebacks, Postecoglou said: “It’s hugely beneficial for us as a group. I mean, even training this week has gone up a level because three more quality players have joined in training. All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

“It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game. We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available.”

Reo Hatate during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtwon on Friday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers meanwhile welcomed influential defender Connor Goldson back to training this week. The 30-year-old has missed the last three matches – two of which the Light Blues have lost – due to a hip problem.

Ryan Kent and Scott Wright have sat out the last two fixtures with injuries but they are also back in the frame ahead of the crucial clash with their Old Firm rivals.

Rangers boss Michael Beale said: “Connor trained today, Scott Wright and Ryan Kent trained today, so it is seeing if they come through OK. Obviously they have all been out for two or three weeks so we have competition. It is nice to have them back.

"The centre-back position has had a lot of impact on our season – the amount of games Connor has missed this season compared to all the other seasons combined.

“He is our vice-captain, he is a big voice on the pitch and when he plays the results for the team, the points-per-game goes up. So it is nice to have him back.

“It has been great to have John Souttar in the last three or four weeks, at times he has performed well in the games.

“That gives us some strength. The most important thing for me is stability in the team in key positions; goalkeeper, centre-back and number nine and possibly this year it hasn’t been the case.”

Celtic probable starting XI (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.