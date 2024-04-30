There will be a non-Old Firm winner of the Manager of the Year in Scotland for the first time in five years after the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland revealed their three nominees for season 2023-24.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, John McGlynn of Falkirk and Dundee boss Tony Docherty have all made the three-man shortlist for the annual award which was won for the past two years running by back-to-back title-winning Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard scooped the accolade in 2020-21 after leading Rangers to an unbeaten league title, however, neither Brendan Rodgers or Philippe Clement received enough votes from their peers to enter the running for the current award.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (left) and Dundee boss Tony Docherty have both been nominated for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award, alongisde Falkirk's John McGlynn. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

There was no presentation made in the 2019-20 season due to the onset of the Covid pandemic meaning the last winner outwith Glasgow’s big two was Steve Clarke, the current Scotland head coach, who was then in charge of Kilmarnock.

McInnes, who won the award with Aberdeen in 2013-14, is nominated after a hugely successful season with the Rugby Park side, who are on the cusp of securing a fourth-place finish and European football for the first time since 2019-20.

Docherty, a previous assistant to McInnes, has also worked wonders in his first season in charge of Dundee, guiding the Dens Park side to a top six finish in the Premiership in their first campaign back in the top flight following promotion from the Championship.

McGlynn, who previously won the award with Raith Rovers in 2010-11, steered Falkirk to the League One title and will complete an unbeaten campaign if his side avoid defeat to Alloa Athletic in the final match of the season this Saturday.

Billy Brown, chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the managers and coaches who’ve been nominated – they’re all extremely worthy candidates and I’m delighted to see them achieve such success this year.

“All three SPFL managers deserve great credit for the jobs they’ve done with the resources at their disposal. Derek won the award a decade ago and seems to be reinvigorated at Kilmarnock, he’s had a terrific season.

“I’ve known John for a long time, firstly as a coach at Musselburgh Windsor before Jim Jefferies and I took him to Hearts all those years ago! I’m really chuffed at what he’s done with Falkirk, it’s amazing to go through nearly an entire season unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Tony in his first job as a manager to get Dundee into the top six, he should be really proud. I watched them several times in person this season and they’ve been great to watch. I couldn’t argue with whoever wins the award.”

For the first time this year, an award will also be presented to the top manager in the SWPL in recognition of the growing success of the top tier of Scottish women’s football.

SPFL Championship Player of the Year nominee Brian Graham receives plaudits for his work in the dugout with Partick Thistle, who reached the Sky Sports Cup final in March, while Grant Scott is also nominated after guiding Hibs Ladies into the top six during a consistent season. Rangers’ Jo Potter is the first female manager to be nominated as her side aims to complete a domestic treble.