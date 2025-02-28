Celtic and Rangers end long-standing impasse as both clubs release statements plus future plans

Both clubs release statements as ticket impasse ends

Celtic and Rangers have reached an agreement that will see the return of away fans to the Old Firm derby for the first time in more than two years.

No visiting spectators from either club have attended matches between the pair since a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January 2023, with the last eight league fixtures played in front of home supporters only.

The two clubs have been at loggerheads over the away ticket issue since Rangers' decision to reduce the number of visiting fans allowed in after Steven Gerrard's arrival as manager in 2018.

Celtic and Rangers away fans are set to return to league fixtures between the pair. | SNS Group

More than 7,000 away supporters were traditionally allowed to attend Glasgow derbies, but that number was significantly reduced with Celtic citing safety concerns around having such a small number of fans for such a highly-charged fixture when they refused the offer of 700 tickets for Ibrox last term.

This situation was widely deemed as detrimental to the spectacle of one of Europe’s most historic fixtures. Scottish Professional Football League rules merely stated that the home club must make provision for the admission of a “reasonable” number of visiting supporters at every home league match.

The league’s governing body intervened to help find a solution when it announced in March last year that Celtic and Rangers would provide an away allocation of around five per-cent from the start of the 2024-25 season dependant on security upgrades, including the installation of netting, at both stadiums.

Those plans were put on hold when Rangers were forced to move to Hampden due to a delay in construction work at Ibrox, with Celtic refusing to provide away tickets for the September 1 clash at Parkhead after expressed concerns that the necessary safety work would not be completed in time for their next visit to Ibrox on January 2.

Rangers fans during a Premiership match at Celtic Park on May 01, 2022. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, the impasse has now ended following confirmation from both clubs that away fans will be able to attend the next head-to-head at Celtic Park on March 16 and the post-split return fixture at Ibrox, with the allocation set at roughly four cent of stadium capacity.

A Celtic statement read: "We can confirm that following the previous SPFL determination from last year and with necessary requirements being addressed, away supporters will be present at the next two Glasgow derby matches this season at Celtic Park (March 16) and Ibrox. Allocations will be around 4% of saleable capacity at both stadia. Further ticket information will be provided in due course."

Rangers also provided confirmation in a statement which read: "Rangers supporters will be able to attend our match with Celtic on March 16, with the two clubs agreeing for a reciprocal percentage of tickets to be allocated to away fans.

"Approximately four per-cent of saleable capacity at both stadia will be given to the visiting club, with everyone at Rangers looking forward to having the backing of our supporters in the East End of Glasgow in just over a fortnight’s time. The arrangement will then be repeated for the Old Firm derby at Ibrox following the split.

"Specific ticketing information will be communicated to eligible supporters in due course."