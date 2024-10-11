Celtic and Hibs defenders are unlikely heroes as SPFL stars shine across globe on international duty

Scales and Miller net key goals for their nations

Celtic centre-half Liam Scales scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland as they battled back from behind to defeat Finland 2-1 in their Nations League B encounter.

The Finns, who named Aberdeen winger Tepi Keskinen from the start, took the lead on 17 minutes through Joel Pohjanpalo, but the Irish roared back in Helsinki. Scales headed home a Robbie Brady free-kick on 57 minutes and then Brady himself netted the winner on 88 minutes.

Celtic striker Adam Idah came on with ten minutes remaining, while Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath was introduced as a 71st-minute substitute.

Liam Scales netted for Republic of Ireland in Helsinki. | Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Hibs defender Lewis Miller scored his first goal for Australia as they started life under new head coach Tony Popovic with a 3-1 win over China in Adelaide.

The Socceroos needed a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in tact and despite falling a goal behind, Miller headed home from a free-kick to restore parity before the hosts kicked on for victory.

Hearts centre-half Kye Rowles also played the full 90 minutes, while Motherwell striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was an unused substitute.

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda came on in the 63rd minute to help Japan record a vital 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the same Asian qualification group. The Japanese have won all three of their matches so far and are in pole position to reach the World Cup.

Lewis Miller powers home Australia's equaliser. | Getty Images

Maeda appeared for Daichi Kamada, while his Celtic teammate Reo Hatate remained on the bench in Jeddah.

Another Celtic player in Arne Engels was also an unused substitute as Belgium battled back to draw 2-2 against ten-man Italy in their Nations League clash in Rome.