Caroline Weir marked her 100th cap with a goal as Scotland made it four victories on the spin with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Finland in Tuesday’s friendly in rain-lashed Tampere.

Caroline Weir was on target for Scotland in Tampere.

The Scots scored twice in the opening 19 minutes before the hosts hit back shortly afterwards, but they were unable to force an equaliser.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side took the lead in the 13th minute when 28-year-old Real Madrid player Weir, on her landmark appearance, was on hand to sweep the ball home from the angle of the six-yard box after being set up by Emma Watson’s cutback from the left.

And the Scots looked to be in full control when Watson lashed high into the net from just inside the box six minutes later following good work by Kirsty Hanson, who had intercepted a slack pass and driven deep into Finnish territory.

The home side, who beat Scotland in two European Championship qualifiers in quick succession in the closing months of 2020, got themselves back in the game against the run of play when Elli Pikkujamsa’s shot from 20 yards out squirmed beyond goalkeeper Lee Gibson.