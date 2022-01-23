Calvin Ramsay to Bologna: Aberdeen mulling over huge decision after 'record bid submitted'

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is wanted by Bologna.

The Serie A club are looking to strengthen their depleted squad and following a 2-1 defeat by Verona on Friday night, the Rossoblu decided to submit an offer for the 18-year-old, according to reports.

Ramsay, who has come through the Aberdeen youth academy, has been one of the Dons’ best performers this season and has made the right-back slot his own.

He recently recovered from injury and after another strong display against Rangers last Tuesday night, which was watched by several scouts, his stock has risen further. He played the full 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Bologna are no strangers to the Scottish market, having signed former Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey for seven-figure fee, and his development at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara has prompted English clubs such as Aston Villa to put him on their radar.

Head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is desperate for reinforcements in this transfer window and said in the wake of the loss to Verona: “When you're missing ten players and three or four are playing with knocks one small mistake can undo you.

"We're in a state of emergency and have been for three games now.

"We're hoping something will come on the transfer market, because others are strengthening.”

Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic wants reinforcements.

It is understood that if Aberdeen were to accept Bologna’s bid, it would eclipse their record sale, which currently stands at £3m when central defender Scott McKenna departed for Nottingham Forest in 2020.

Everton and Aston Villa were also watching Ramsay with interest over the past six months, but they have since strengthened their right-back options by buying Nathan Patterson from Rangers and Kerr Smith from Dundee United respectively. Other English Premier League clubs, such as Burnley and Watford, are also said to be monitoring Ramsay’s situation, as are German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen are also braced for the departure of attacking midfielder Ryan Hedges, who scored in the victory over City. The Welsh internationalist is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a switch to Blackburn Rovers, with a January transfer not out of the question.